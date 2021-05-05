Benasource Selects Acupath Laboratories to Bring COVID-19 Saliva PCR Assay to Independent Pharmacies Across the Country

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, today announced it will provide COVID-19 saliva PCR testing for select independent pharmacies through Benasource, a leading group purchasing organization and provider of telemedicine solutions and digital pharmacy savings. By working together, Acupath and Benasource will help empower locally owned and operated pharmacies to meet the COVID testing needs of customers quickly and efficiently.



The Benasource team understands the needs of today’s independent pharmacies to offer a full range of health solutions, including COVID vaccinations and testing. Benasource currently works with 135 independent pharmacies across the country to help ensure they remain competitive in the marketplace.

“Supplying our member pharmacies with easy to implement COVID-19 PCR testing options is important,” said Vinesh Darji, president of Benasource. “The Acupath team understands not only the complex regulatory and compliance landscape, but the importance of fast turnaround time of results. The lab’s depth of experience, coupled with a simple work flow, made them the ideal partner for this initiative.”

Acupath’s saliva PCR assay is currently available at over 40 independent pharmacies and will expand to additional Benasource pharmacies in the coming weeks. For a full list of locations, click here.

“COVID-19 testing will remain necessary for several more months to protect the unvaccinated and minimize the spread of variants,” said Jeff Boschwitz, Ph.D., general manager, COVID-19 testing, Acupath Laboratories. “Benasource is helping its member pharmacies provide additional value to their customers by offering non-invasive COVID-19 PCR testing solutions.”

With saliva testing, the collection process is faster, less burdensome, and lower cost than with nasal swabs which makes it ideal for businesses, schools, and retail pharmacy chains. To provide their sample, a person drips a small amount of saliva into a small tube while being observed by trained personnel.

Acupath’s traditional business is in cancer diagnostics. The company launched its FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-authorized COVID-19 real-time PCR assay in May 2020 to support its clients who required COVID-19 test results for their employees as well as to screen patients in advance of elective surgery.

COVID testing services are currently available at no charge to all U.S. residents through insurance or the CARES Act.

For more information on Acupath’s COVID-19 testing options, visit https://covid19.acupath.com/

or email COVID19@acupath.com.

About Benasource

Benasource represents a singular approach in group purchasing that enables independent pharmacies to achieve their financial goals by reducing their annual cost of goods by 2-3 percent. Powered by strategic alliances with wholesalers and vendors of every stripe, membership is renewable on a year-by-year basis, free of long-term contracts. Other features of the program include low minimum purchase requirements and access to preferred partners in marketing, digital media, and other areas to help support organic growth. For more information, visit www.benasource.com.

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, New York, Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, processes over 500,000 specimens annually, and is the first lab worldwide to offer URO17™, an innovative new immunocytochemistry test for the detection of bladder cancer, recently designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA. In 2020, the laboratory quickly pivoted to offer COVID-19 testing in response to the global pandemic. Acupath is accredited by the New York State Department of Health, the Joint Commission, and the College of American Pathologists.