Brunswick Bierworks reaches new milestone achieving Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000, Version 5)

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Bierworks Inc. (“Brunswick” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian partner brewer of beer, pre-mixed ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beer, hard seltzers, cider, mead, and other premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is proud to share that the Food Safety System at its brewery has recently been certified according to the FSSC 22000 (Version 5) food safety standard.



“At Brunswick, our obsession with quality and customer service is our focus,” said Christian von der Heide, Chief Operating Officer for Brunswick. “Achieving FSSC 22000 certification validates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards for food safety guidelines worldwide. It further highlights our ability to satisfy the most discerning customer needs.”

FSSC 22000 is a standard approved by the Global Food Safety Initiative (“GFSI”). It defines a comprehensive food safety system that meets the demands of both the company’s customers and consumers. GFSI approved standards enable the food industry to ensure food safety end to end.

About Brunswick

Brunswick was founded in 2016 and is one of the largest privately-owned breweries in Canada. Brunswick provides a turnkey supply chain solution for principally alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands from recipe development to production, to quality control, and to warehousing and distribution. Brunswick Bierworks’ mission is to be Canada’s most trusted, best performing brewery and premium beverage partner. Brunswick is focused on incubation, innovation and an obsession for quality and customer service.

