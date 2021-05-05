Bravo Welcomes Anthony Vance, Chief Growth Officer, To Its Growing Team

CLEVELAND, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Wellness, one of the nation’s top employee wellness solution providers, is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony “Tony” Vance as Chief Growth Officer. Vance will lead Bravo’s commercial team of sales, marketing and account management in this newly created role.



Vance brings significant C-Level experience in healthcare and technology, having served in senior executive roles at two national health insurance companies where he lead broker strategy, analytics and digital marketplace initiatives. Most recently, Vance served as Chief Commercial Officer at Curi, where he spearheaded the transformation and rebranding from its traditional medical malpractice insurance provider into a multi-faceted financial services organization for physicians, physician groups, and hospital chains. As a veteran in the healthcare industry, Vance will become a strategic player in building the vision and solutions Bravo brings to its clients and broker partners.

“Tony's track record as an innovator in the healthcare space, and as a leader who knows how to build sustainable value, will bolster the strength of our team,” stated Jim Pshock, founder and CEO of Bravo. “I'm excited to add such a collaborative executive and to continue our investments in our people and our technology. Our commitment to being the number one wellness provider for employers who care about reducing preventable health risks and closing gaps in care has never been stronger."

About Bravo

Founded in 2008, Bravo is one of the largest employee wellness program administrators in the nation, serving nearly 2 million participants annually. Their data-driven approach has established proven models for reducing preventable health risks and closing gaps in care. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com.