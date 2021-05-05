Terminal Stage 4 Brain Tumor Patient Colin Clark Beating the Odds, Doing ‘IronmanForHope’ to Raise Money for Hospices on Hawai’i

KONA, HI, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colin Clark is doing an ‘IronmanForHope’ on August 7, 2021 to raise money for the Hospice of Kona and the North Hawaii Hospice on the island of Hawai’i where he resides. In early 2020, Clark was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor - stage 4 Glioblastoma - at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer that can occur at any age and has a 14-month average survival rate after initial diagnosis. According to the NIH, the number of new diagnoses made annually is 2 to 3 per 100,000 people in the United States and Europe. GBM accounts for 12% to 15% of all intracranial tumors and 50% to 60% of astrocytic tumors.

After being diagnosed and a grueling 42 days of surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy, Clark was paralyzed on the left side of his body. Through his determination and the help of his incredible medical team, he regained his ability to walk. He then returned to his home on the island of Hawai’i but was unable to walk more than 50 meters.

“Bruises come with life and collecting the scars proves that we showed up for it,” said Colin Clark, former Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Clark remains laser-focused on getting physically stronger and living longer. He is now training to do an ‘IronmanForHope’ that follows the Ironman® World Championship course, a 2.4-mile open water swim off Kailua-Kona pier, a 112-mile bike ride through the lava fields to Hawi and back, followed by a 26-mile marathon.

Clark’s three world-renowned ‘IronmanForHope’ coaches Dave Scott, 6-time Ironman Kona World Champion; Alistair Brownlee, a 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Triathlon; and David Wild, an Ironman and Ironman Coach, are collaborating to train Clark.

Scott said: “The daunting challenge of the Ironman World Championship is thinking too deeply about the length and enormity of exercising from dawn to darkness. What if your goal is to complete the Ironman after overcoming brain cancer? Leading up to his Ironman, Colin will undoubtedly have an endless barrage of physical hurdles; however, his mind and his resiliency to never give up are an inspiration for all of us.”

Clark’s goal for completing the ‘IronmanForHope’ is to raise funds for the Hospice of Kona and North Hawaii Hospice. Both hospices provide quality, in-home, compassionate services for patients and families needing care and support during the various stages of life; 100% of all funds raised will be split evenly between the hospices. U.S. and international donations can be made via http://www.ironmanforhope.org; US donations can also be made by texting 71777 with the word IronmanForHope.

Additional Resources

Watch Clark’s first 10 minute documentary ‘Half the Speed, Twice the Fun. An Adventure of Encouragement’: https://vimeo.com/501351272

Watch Clark’s second 10 minute documentary ‘IronmanForHope, Be Wild & Wonderful’: https://vimeo.com/544378792

