Peaceful Reunification of The Korean Peninsula The Launch of THINK TANK 2022

6th Rally of Hope Online:

World Leaders Spearhead New Approaches to Peace

THEME: Rally of Hope to Support the Peaceful Reunification of the Korean Peninsula and the Launch of THINK TANK 2022

Saturday, May 8, 2021 (8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST)

The 6th Rally of Hope, hosted by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), will be live-streamed from South Korea this Saturday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST, USA, and simultaneously in the respective time zones around the world.

This ground-breaking event series has caught the attention of millions of people worldwide with its focus on world peace and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula. As an exciting next step, world leaders and influencers are joining forces for the launch of “Think Tank 2022”—a global network of experts in all sectors and fields that will comprise “expert working groups” linked to UPF’s seven international associations.

“These Expert Working Groups will develop a series of programs, including webinars, fact-finding tours, consultations, confidence-building efforts, and people-to-people diplomacy with high-level delegations to visit key nations,” said UPF Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. “Think Tank 2022 will seek to support and augment the work of government agencies and multilateral organizations dedicated to the promotion of peace on the Korean Peninsula as we continue to explore every avenue to break through toward truly bringing about lasting peace.”

Think Tank 2022 will leverage the wisdom of top thought leaders, experts, and elected officials while uplifting the voices of those who know the value of freedom, faith, family and living for the sake of others. Think Tank 2022 will utilize collective wisdom and intelligence in pursuit of strategy, policies, and shaping public opinion to pull North Korea into the family of nations.

UPF co-founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, who was born in what is now North Korea, will host the rally. A prestigious international roster of Keynote Speakers—including two Nobel Laureates and a COVID-19 vaccine developer—will address the critical challenges of our time and new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society.

Distinguished speakers include:

H.E. Mohamed Bazoum , President, Niger

, President, Niger Hon. Ban Ki-Moon , Secretary General, United Nations (2007-2016)

, Secretary General, United Nations (2007-2016) H.E. José Manuel Barroso , President, European Commission (2004-14) (EU-Nobel Laureate)

, President, European Commission (2004-14) Hon. David Beasley , Executive Director, UN World Food Programme (WFP-Nobel Laureate)

, Executive Director, UN World Food Programme Prof. Sarah Gilbert , Co-Developer, Oxford Vaccine

, Co-Developer, Oxford Vaccine Hon. Newt Gingrich , Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives (1995-1999)

, Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives (1995-1999) Rev. Jonathan Falwell , Senior Pastor, Thomas Road Baptist Church

, Senior Pastor, Thomas Road Baptist Church Mr. Jim Rogers, Chairman, Beeland Interests, Inc.

The Rally of Hope series—which transcends political, religious, racial and ideological boundaries—seeks to build a unified and more peaceful world around the core ideals of interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation, and recognition of our common humanity), mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and commitment to human flourishing), and universal values (the faith-based common ground that we share across boundaries of nationality, religion, culture, and race).

“I will devote the remainder of my life to ending war, immorality and greed, and liberating God’s heart so that we can build a world overflowing with true peace and love.” - Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon

Since August 2020, there have been five Rallies of Hope, each drawing more than 10 million online participants from around the world. Globally renowned leaders have addressed a range of issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, poverty and inequality, ethnic and race relations, and international security.

You can join this free event and become part of a transformational movement of presidents and first ladies, parliamentarians, faith leaders, the media, scholars, artists, business leaders and concerned citizens who embrace freedom, peace, and unity. The Rally of Hope will offer translation in numerous languages.

