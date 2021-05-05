Igourmet.com Collaborates with Renowned Cheese Experts Laura Werlin and Janet Fletcher to Support a Four-Part Virtual Tasting Series

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igourmet.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH), today announced a collaboration with cheese experts Laura Werlin and Janet Fletcher on a four-part series of virtual tastings showcasing American artisan cheeses with premier California wines. Werlin and Fletcher’s Cheese O’Clock tastings have drawn an enthusiastic consumer audience over the past year as online social experiences have grown in popularity.



Featuring igourmet cheese collections exclusively curated for Cheese O’Clock by Werlin and Fletcher, these virtual events are an engaging and entertaining way to gather with family, friends, or coworkers to connect, learn, and discover new products, while supporting cheesemakers and wineries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every Thursday in May, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET, the renowned cheese experts host an hour-long Zoom tasting with cheesemaker and winery guests around a unique theme.

Holy Cow on May 6 will feature cow’s milk cheeses from burrata to traditional cheddar, with sparkling wines from Gloria Ferrer.

Old New Borrowed Blue on May 13 will highlight four artisan cheeses from across the U.S., with wines from Chappellet.

East Meets West on May 20 will focus on East Coast and West Coast cheese traditions, with wines from Frog’s Leap.

All in the Family will showcase exceptional cheeses from four family-owned creameries, with wines from Stonestreet.

“We are excited to celebrate American Cheese Month on Cheese O’Clock in May,” say Werlin and Fletcher, “and we are delighted to partner with igourmet on the Cheese O'Clock collections.”

