May 5, 2021

Announcement no. 10

Peter Mørch Eriksen resigns as CEO of BioPorto A/S

After having led BioPorto as CEO for almost 8 years, BioPorto’s Chief Executive Officer, is resigning his position as CEO of the Company. Peter will continue to support the Company until end of January 2022, and will retain his position as CEO until his successor has been found.

Peter Mørch Eriksen says: “It is, and has been, a privilege to be CEO of BioPorto, and I look forward to continue to support the Company’s ongoing projects, including the clinical studies and expected submission this summer of a De Novo application to the FDA for pediatric use of The NGAL Test™. Considering the important milestones ahead for BioPorto, I find this to be the right time to find my successor who can lead the Company into its next phase.”

Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: “I wish to thank Peter for his tremendous efforts for the Company over many years. I and the rest of the organization look forward to continue working with Peter over the coming months, as we proceed to identify and appoint his successor and further advance the ongoing transition of the Company to the North American market.”

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Magnussen, Chairman of the Board

Telephone +45 3177 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

