Reading Plus InSight Assessment Approved as Universal Screener for Hawaii Department of Education Longitudinal Data System

WINOOSKI, Vt., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading fluency, today announced its InSight assessment is now included in the Hawaii Department of Education’s longitudinal data system (LDS) as an approved universal assessment screener. The Hawaii DOE uses the LDS, which serves all public and charter schools in the state, to store student information, including assessment data, in one central location.

Reading Plus is an adaptive literacy tool designed to support teachers with differentiated instruction for all students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. The InSight assessment provides a holistic view of student progress, measuring motivation to read in addition to vocabulary, comprehension, and comprehension-based silent reading rate. InSight, which gives a composite reading proficiency grade-level score, is strongly correlated with national and state reading assessments. As a result, Reading Plus can serve not only as an instructional program, but also as a key component in a school's or district’s literacy assessment. Including Hawaii, Reading Plus is used in more than 6,200 schools nationwide and improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year.



With InSight’s approval as a universal assessment screener, all Hawaii schools will be able to utilize the evaluation and track student data through the LDS. InSight’s rich analyses give teachers a deep understanding of their students' literacy needs, helping them empower diverse learners to follow personalized paths to reading proficiency.



“The Hawaii DOE is highly selective when it comes to adding programs into the LDS and we’re proud InSight is now included,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “We’re pleased that our assessment can support the state’s administrators in their effort to aggregate student data to provide a holistic and longitudinal picture of students’ literacy growth. With the ability to measure motivation, a key factor in skill building and developing confident readers, InSight is a unique asset in the classroom – particularly when paired with the Reading Plus program.”



Reading Plus received the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness ranking—level one for “strong evidence”—revealing a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes.



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students, improving reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. The adaptive literacy program develops fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while also measuring student motivation. It supports students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS Tiers 1–3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. Used in more than 7,800 schools, the Reading Plus program is helping over 1 million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .



