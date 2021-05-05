Texas Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

CANYON LAKE, Texas, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Lucas Cifka of Canyon Lake, Texas, with a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.



Cifka is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 2009-15. Cifka was deployed to Forward Operating Base Shank in the Logar province of eastern Afghanistan prior to a medical retirement.

Cifka was severely injured in May 2013. Cifka stepped on a pressure plate Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as he conducted a foot patrol and sustained bilateral above knee amputation.

After his discharge, Cifka retired and moved with his family to the Texas hill country. Cifka is a full-time dad who consults with various law enforcement agencies as an instructor during his spare time.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified Ford vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for combat-wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat-wounded veterans will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.

This year, Wounded Warriors Family Support plans to honor seven combat-wounded veterans with mobility-equipped vehicles.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .



