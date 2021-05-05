Innovative workplace provider, CommonGrounds, partners with JLL to lease national portfolio

Philadelphia, PA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLL has been selected to manage leasing for over 400,000 square feet of flexible office space across various locations throughout the country on behalf of CommonGrounds Workplace. Anthony LiVecchi, Ashley Parrillo, and Peter Barnes out of the JLL Philadelphia Office will lead leasing efforts in collaboration with JLL’s leasing teams across the country.

These locations include:

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Fort Worth, TX

Houston, TX

Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA

Washington, DC (K St NW & M St SE)

CommonGrounds provides enterprise-grade, people-centric and professional environments. All locations are fully equipped with premium amenities and top-notch hospitality, including but not limited to: furnished offices with 48” & 60” sit-to-stand desks, video-ready meeting and conference rooms, secured fob key access, high speed Wi-Fi, pantry, in-house printing services, hand-delivered mail and package service, and phone rooms. Their all-inclusive and flexible memberships are strategically designed to streamline the leasing experience.

“The pandemic has amplified the need for more flexible lease terms and new ways of working. CommonGrounds is positioned to offer the flexibility that office space users need with their unique membership benefits and their signature approach to customizing space for occupiers’ ever-evolving needs,” said Parrillo.

Perhaps one of CommonGrounds’ most significant differentiators is their adaptive environments. This allows for the cost-effective design and build-out of spaces nearly on-demand. Whether an occupier needs an extra conference room, more private offices or additional open space, CommonGrounds can accommodate, solving for problems a typical flexible operater cannot. Through their partnership with TECNO and their in-house design group (CommonCreative), CommonGrounds works directly with their clients to provide a true partnership in their space.

“Our goal is to connect people with the physical space and operational freedom to grow their business,” said Jacob Bates, Chief Executive Officer for CommonGrounds Workplace. “This is why we offer services to customize spaces that align with tenants’ company culture and values. With our Hackable Environments™, they have the freedom to pick and choose what assets matter most and create areas that are comfortable, flexible, and professional.”

About CommonGrounds Workplace

CommonGrounds Workplace is a national Workplace-as-a-Service (Waas) company with the expertise to source, design, build and operate flexible workplaces – including enterprise solutions, coworking, and property services – for companies of all sizes and asset owners. The company’s enterprise-grade, human-centric workplaces create highly productive and brandable environments designed to exceed the quality and technology needs and expectations of our members, including Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif. Since 2015, this is a privately held company. For more information, please visit: cgworkplace.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

