Data Privacy Protocol Alliance Forms To Build A Decentralized Data Ecosystem

New York, NY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) More than 20 businesses worldwide have announced the creation of the Data Privacy Protocol Alliance (DPPA), to build a decentralized blockchain-based data ecosystem that provides consumers control of their data and competes against the entrenched data monopolies.

Ownership of our personal data is the cornerstone of a future where data privacy is inherent, and data monetization is available. According to a recent BIGtoken survey of over 35,000 consumers, 78% said that they’re somewhat concerned or extremely concerned about their data privacy. And they should be. Today, the manner in which data is aggregated and used is opaque. While steps have been taken regarding consumer data collection standards, data privacy policies and adherence, and permission-first monetization, all current solutions are centralized and increasingly dominated by the “Big Tech” monopolies. The creation of the DPPA brings strength in numbers as we come together to build a data ecosystem based on transparency and the consumer’s right to control their personal data.

The Data Privacy Protocol will establish a fundamental set of guidelines and specifications for an iteration of CasperLabs layer-one blockchain optimized for data sharing, data storage, data ownership, and data monetization.

“Together, we’re creating an ecosystem with the technology and scale to compete with the centralized data monopolies,” said Lou Kerner, CEO of BIGtoken, a DPPA founding member. “The DPPA will enable true data ownership and provide consumers the tools and transparency to individually choose how their data is shared and monetized.”

The DPPA‘s founding members already include data aggregators, privacy advocates, brands, agencies, advertising platforms, and many more to come, from both the United States and abroad (e.g. Singapore, Israel and the U.K.). Founding members include: Access America, Aqilliz, Big Data Protocol, BIGtoken, Breaker.io, BritePool, CasperLabs, ConsenSys Mesh, First Rate, Gain Theory, Metadata, MetaMe, Nth Party, Own Your Data Foundation, OptIA, Permission.io, QED-IT, Quantum Economics, SQream, Tapmydata, Tribal Credit, Vesto, and Wunderman Thompson.

“In a world with all-time high unemployment rates, where people are struggling to meet their basic needs, personal data monetization can allow individuals to earn enough money to at least feed themselves and their families, securing their basic human rights. This is where data ownership is truly revolutionary,” said Brittany Kaiser, Co-founder of the Own Your Data Foundation, another founding member of the DPPA.

With a nod to what the future holds, the DPPA will govern the protocol to optimize data sharing, data storing, data ownership and data monetization and evolve in real time. Additionally, the community will give consumers more control and ability to monetize their data in an efficient and transparent way.

Companies interested in learning more or want to inquire about joining the DPPA can visit: https://dppalliance.com/.

About Data Privacy Protocol Alliance: The Data Privacy Protocol Alliance (DPPA) is a group of 20 companies that are committed to building a decentralized blockchain-based data ecosystem that provides consumers with control of their data and competes against the entrenched data monopolies.

About BIGtoken: BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

About CasperLabs: CasperLabs, the developer of the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper Network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft.

About Own Your Data Foundation: The Own Your Data Foundation democratizes access to digital literacy education by filling the knowledge gap with world class expertise, and advocating for a digitally intelligent global community. We believe every person should have the ability and resources to lead a safe and successful digital life.













