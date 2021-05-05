Digital Check, Benchmark Form New Avivatech Cash and Check Automation Company

Northbrook, IL, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Digital Check Corp. announced the formation of Avivatech, a new software business specializing in cash and check software automation solutions in branch banking and retail payment management environments. The formation of Avivatech is a collaborative effort between Digital Check and Benchmark Technology Group, following the acquisition of Benchmark by Digital Check in January 2021.

Avivatech’s product lineup combines cash automation capabilities from Benchmark’s award-winning CashWare® suite with Digital Check’s Vault and XpressScan check processing software. The alignment results in a powerful solution positioned well to simplify and improve workflow efficiencies across all types of paper-based financial transactions.

Prior to Digital Check’s acquisition of Benchmark, the two companies operated separate software divisions in the check and cash automation spaces, respectively. “A significant part of our strategy for acquiring Benchmark Technology Group was focused on combining these two software businesses under a single brand, which we believe will allow us to attain the scope and scale necessary to achieve our longer-range goals for growth and diversification as a fintech company,” says Jeff Hempker, president of Avivatech.

Benchmark’s CashWare product suite is a widely acclaimed platform that offers cash automation with extensive reporting and auditing capabilities and includes support for nearly all models of teller cash recyclers. Vault by Digital Check® and XpressScan are aimed at helping banks and retail businesses electronify their check processing for easy integration with their cash management workflows.

“In combining the CashWare and Digital Check software teams, we saw an opportunity for tremendous synergy in two related but not quite overlapping spaces,” says Shawn Kruger, senior vice president of product and strategy at Avivatech. “By offering a comprehensive, integrated automation toolset for both cash and checks, Avivatech can meet an important need that is too often filled piecemeal with individual applications for each.”

While banks and credit unions have traditionally been the main users of cash automation, Avivatech will also include new options tailored to retail businesses.

“Anyone who handles cash or checks could benefit from Avivatech’s solutions”, Kruger says.“Cash and check automation are no longer limited to financial institutions. Avivatech’s goal is to make our transaction automation solutions accessible to everyone, whether that’s a bank or credit union, a retail chain, or someone else.”

About Avivatech

Founded in 2021 and based in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avivatech is a standalone division of Digital Check Corp. devoted to transaction automation software. Formed from the software groups of Digital Check and Benchmark Technology Group, the combined unit possesses unparalleled expertise in cash and check automation workflows. For more information, visit www.avivatech.com.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Digital Check’s software delivers image enhancement and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve efficiency. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

Attachment