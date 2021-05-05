JM Family Enterprises Names Eric Gebhard Interim Chief Financial Officer

Deerfield Beach, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eric Gebhard, a 24-year veteran associate of JM Family Enterprises, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer, Group Vice President and Treasurer. In this role, Gebhard will oversee all financial operations for JM Family and its business units.

Gebhard joined JM Family in 1997, most recently serving as Vice President and Treasurer. He has a deep understanding of the company's businesses, including how the finance organization helps support their growth and ongoing success.

“Over the years, Eric has built strong, effective relationships both internally with associates and leadership teams and externally with rating agencies, banks and auditors,” said Brent Burns, President & CEO, JM Family. “Eric’s wealth of experience positions him well to lead our organization’s financial teams and strategies. Additionally, with plans to retire in the next few years, Gebhard will assist the company in seeking a long-term CFO, playing a crucial role in the recruitment and onboarding of JM Family’s future selected successor. We appreciate Eric's dedication to our company and are confident in his leadership.”

Attachment