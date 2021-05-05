New Superfood Emerges From Ugly Bananas From Ipanema Valley

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to 50% of bananas never make it to supermarkets because they are deemed cosmetically imperfect yet are perfectly fine to eat. The banana advertising complex has trained consumers to buy the perfect yellow banana and this is costing banana farmers a fortune in losses because they are forced to throw much of their harvest away.



Ipanema Valley works with small scale banana farmers in Brazil and buys these imperfect bananas at fair market prices which helps create a more sustainable business model for farmers and in the process, curtails food waste. They take these bananas and using a special process, they concentrate them down to a rich nutrient dense substance called Banana Mass which also preserves the shelf life by 10 months. It is this ingredient that creates their category disruptive plant based snack called Banana Brownies. For more information, see www.ipanemavalley.com.

Ipanema Valley’s Banana Brownie is a solution to even health snacks that are laden with too many ingredients and overly processed. Now people can consume a banana in a different way and one that satisfies their sweet tooth and provides natural energy whilst knowing it came from unique sustainable methods.

Ipanema Valley’s mission is to deepen its contribution to providing alternative wholesome natural foods using a sustainable model that has a positive socio-economic impact in its communities.