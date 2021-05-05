FMW Media’s “New To The Street” TV Commences filming of ClickStream Corporation in 3 Part T.V. Series

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New To The Street” business TV show announces that it begins filming ClickStream Corporation (OTCPink: CLIS).



Jane King, the TV shows host, interviews Mr. Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStrea m Corporation , talking about the entities on-goings and growth throughout the 3-part televised series. Mr. Magliochetti and other team members discuss the operational fundamentals of the Company and its successful subsidiaries’ mobile apps, WinQuik™ , HeyPal™ , and Nifter™, a full music platform and marketplace.

Mr. Magliocheetti, CEO, states, “All of us at ClickStream are excited to be guests interviewed on the ‘New To The Street’ TV program . We look forward to educating viewers about ClickStream Corporation’s growth of its mobile and desktop apps, and our future innovations in apps.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New To The Street” TV states, “I am excited to have ClickStream Corporation and their team on our syndicated TV series. Their extensive experiences and understandings of the ever growing app technologies sector should give our

‘New To The Street’s' televised audiences valuable information.”

The broadcasting of the filming of “New to The Street’s” interview with ClickStream Corporation , can be seen on its Sunday, May 16, 2021, Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET . Also, the interview can be seen on the Monday, May 17, 2021 broadcast on the Fox Business Network. Future filmed tapes and broadcasting “To Be Announced.”

About ClickStream Corp.:

ClickStream Corp. (OTCPink: CLIS) is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ HeyPal™ and Nifter™respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/ .

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/ .

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Ni f ter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

For more info on FMW Media, please visit:

www.NewToTheStreet.com ,

www.ExploringTheBlock.com ,

www.tw i tter.com/ExploringBlock

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca9f9ca9-eca8-4102-9902-cdac82d36f19