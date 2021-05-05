Marathon Digital Holdings Becomes the First North American Enterprise Miner to Produce Fully AML and OFAC Compliant Bitcoin

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, has successfully directed all of its hashrate to the Marathon OFAC Pool, Marathon’s recently launched mining pool, thereby becoming the first North American enterprise Bitcoin miner to produce Bitcoin in a manner that adheres to anti-money laundering (AML) and the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control’s (OFAC’s) standards.



On March 30, Marathon announced that it was launching the first Bitcoin mining pool based in North America that is fully compliant with U.S. regulations, including AML and OFAC’s standards. The mining pool refrains from processing transactions from those listed on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN), therefore ensuring all bitcoin mined by the pool is compliant with U.S. regulatory standards.

On May 1, Marathon began directing all of its hashrate to the new mining pool. As a result, all bitcoin that Marathon produces from May 1 onwards will be produced in a manner that complies with U.S. regulatory standards. While Marathon is the first U.S.-based enterprise miner to point its miners towards this pool and to integrate these standards, the pool will begin accepting other U.S.-based Bitcoin mining companies on June 1, 2021.

“We’ve built Marathon into one of the leading Bitcoin miners in North America, and we are always looking for innovative ways to improve on that position and to better our industry as a whole by enabling more institutions and individuals to participate,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “The mining pool we recently launched is an archetype of our philosophy and approach to the industry. Today, the majority of Bitcoin’s global hashrate is concentrated in pools in a single country outside the United States, and there is little regulatory oversight of how U.S.-based miners process transactions. We believe the concentration of mining pools and the lack of oversight pose potential risks to our industry.

“Our pool proactively addresses both of these issues. By shifting mining power back to North America, we believe the network will become more decentralized and stronger as the risk of other governments interfering with the mining industry is reduced. By excluding transactions between nefarious actors, we can provide investors and regulators with the peace of mind that the bitcoin we produce is ‘clean’, ethical, and compliant with regulatory standards. We have spoken to many large funds and corporations who have expressed interest in purchasing Bitcoin, but who are concerned over the lack of OFAC compliance. It is our belief that the Marathon OFAC Pool will help diminish these concerns. These advancements are good for our business, our shareholders, and our industry, and we look forward to enabling other miners to share in these benefits as the pool opens to new entrants in June.”

About OFAC

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) administers and enforces U.S. economic and trade sanctions programs against targeted foreign governments, individuals, groups, and entities in accordance with national security and foreign policy goals and objectives. To learn more about OFAC, visit this website.

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

