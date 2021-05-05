MISTRAS Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue in Line with Outlook and on Track for Significant Improvement over remainder of Fiscal 2021

Continued Gross Margin Expansion - Gross Profit Margin up 50 basis points

Strong Expense Discipline - Selling, General and Administrative expenses decrease by 4.6%

Profitability Improves - Net loss decreased to $5.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 30.2% to $7.0 million

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" global multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of the First Quarter 2021*

Revenue of $153.8 million, up in Energy, Other Process Industries and Infrastructure markets

Gross profit margin was maintained or improved across all three segments

Services segment operating income of $4.5 million; non-GAAP of $6.5 million, an increase of 55.6%.

Operating cash flow of $3.1 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

For the first quarter of 2021, consolidated revenue was $153.8 million compared to $159.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 3.6%, which was consistent with the Company’s outlook. Revenues in the Energy markets (Oil and Gas and Power Generation) improved modestly from a year ago, despite COVID-19 related headwinds for the entire current quarter, in contrast to only a partial-month impact in the prior year period, as well as the previously disclosed disruption caused by severe weather in the Gulf. Other Process Industries and Infrastructure markets were also all up over the prior year. This stability across a majority of markets was offset by weakness in the commercial Aerospace market as well as in the Industrial/Manufacturing market.

After expanding by over 100 basis points in each of the last three years, gross profit margin expansion continued into 2021. First quarter consolidated gross profit margin expanded 50 basis points to 26.0%, reflecting continuing productivity and efficiency improvements. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $5.4 million or $0.18 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, up 30.2% from $5.4 year million in the year ago quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, "The first quarter of 2021 was as expected, down modestly from the prior year in what has historically been our seasonally weakest quarter. In Energy, we overcame a number of challenges to match last year’s primarily pre-COVID-19 financial results. Among the challenges was a Spring turnaround season which got off to a later than usual start. However, based on the meaningful increase in hours billed in the month of April, we believe turnaround activity is improving, which should drive year-over-year growth in our Energy revenues over the balance of 2021. Domestically, our defense and space sectors are continuing to grow, offsetting weakness in the global commercial aerospace market. Our Products segment also had another strong revenue quarter, fueled primarily by an increase in Infrastructure spending. Consolidated gross profit margin was up over last year, despite the decline in our more profitable Aerospace revenue and the under absorption of costs caused by overall lower revenue. Gross profit margin expansion remains a key priority for MISTRAS. Additionally, we remained intensely focused on expense controls, as evidenced by our overhead costs being down nearly 5% in the first quarter. This area will be a key focus for senior management, as we plan to rebound back to our pre-COVID-19 revenue volume level by the end of 2021, utilizing the efficiencies and productivity lessons learned throughout the pandemic while working in remote/virtual mode, particularly within our support functions.”

Mr. Bertolotti additionally commented on the Company’s progress with its growth initiatives and provided an outlook for the upcoming quarter, “The global pandemic has highlighted our ability to quickly adapt to a very dynamic environment and the attractive cash generating nature of our asset light business model. It has accelerated our development of new data tools and a more technology driven strategy, provided a roadmap to capitalize on the rapid growth of the alternative energy markets and led to an expansion of our aerospace operations into the adjacent defense and private space flight markets. Each of these new markets represents tremendous growth potential in which we can offer high value services that generate attractive returns. I believe the second quarter will reflect our progress in each of these areas, as well as an expanding recovery in the energy market. In addition to the restoration of top line growth, we anticipate that our ongoing disciplined expense management will enable us to leverage this growth into even better bottom line performance over the remainder of 2021. Our customers in both the aerospace and energy markets are looking for more nimble and integrated providers, who can adapt to the new market; something MISTRAS has been focusing on for years and is uniquely qualified to achieve. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our domestic and international operations, our plans for Mistras’ evolution into the future make us very optimistic for a strong rebound throughout 2021.”

Segment Performance:

Services segment first quarter revenues were $124.3 million, down 3.6% from prior year, primarily the result of the impact of COVID-19, which disrupted the timing of certain projects, particularly in the Aerospace and Industrials markets. For the first quarter, gross profit margin was 25.0%, consistent with the prior year. Services operating income was $4.5 million, or $6.5 million on a non-GAAP basis which was up 55.6% over prior year.

International segment first quarter revenues were $27.6 million, down 4.9% from $29.1 million a year ago, primarily due to organic declines in the Aerospace market, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange. International segment first quarter gross profit margin was 27.6%, consistent with the prior year.

Products and Systems segment revenues were $3.0 million in the first quarter, up 6.3% from a year ago, while gross profit was $1.3 million, or 42.9% compared to gross profit of $0.4 million or 13.1% in the year ago quarter. These strong improvements were attributable to organic revenue gains in the Infrastructure market and improved operational efficiency.

The Company generated $3.1 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $6.1 million in the same period last year. This decrease was attributable to adverse changes in working capital.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $198.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $194.5 million at December 31, 2020. Total debt increased by $2.1 million during the first quarter 2021 from $220.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $222.3 million at March 31, 2021. The current quarter borrowing was used to fund the increase in working capital, primarily attributable to an increase in accounts receivable.

Outlook for 2021

The Company’s business has been recovering over the past three quarters, from the low experienced in the second quarter of 2020, when the effect of COVID-19 was most impactful to its financial results. Although energy prices and demand are currently stable, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Company’s two largest markets, Oil & Gas and Aerospace. Despite this adverse and ongoing impact, the Company expects annual revenue for 2021 to be higher than in 2020. In addition to the restoration of top line growth, the Company anticipates that its ongoing disciplined expense management will enable it to leverage this revenue growth into significantly improved bottom line performance over the remainder of 2021. The Company anticipates that its quarterly revenue will reflect year-on-year improvement commencing in the second quarter of 2021, with revenue expected to increase as much as in the low to mid-thirty percent range, over the second quarter of 2020. The Company also anticipates that Adjusted EBITDA will expand at a much greater rate in the second quarter of 2021 than it had in the first quarter of 2021, given the significantly higher level of operating leverage that would accompany the expected revenue growth.

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,177 $ 25,760 Accounts receivable, net 111,960 107,628 Inventories 13,148 13,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,684 16,066 Total current assets 169,969 162,588 Property, plant and equipment, net 90,238 92,681 Intangible assets, net 66,222 68,642 Goodwill 206,660 206,008 Deferred income taxes 2,064 2,069 Other assets 49,248 51,325 Total assets $ 584,401 $ 583,313 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,052 $ 14,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,629 78,500 Current portion of long-term debt 11,145 10,678 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,729 3,765 Income taxes payable 2,457 2,664 Total current liabilities 116,012 109,847 Long-term debt, net of current portion 211,161 209,538 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 10,635 11,115 Deferred income taxes 9,092 8,236 Other long-term liabilities 45,457 47,358 Total liabilities 392,357 386,094 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,346,562 and 29,234,143 shares issued and outstanding 293 292 Additional paid-in capital 235,413 234,638 Retained earnings (deficit) (27,210 ) (21,848 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,653 ) (16,061 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 191,843 197,021 Noncontrolling interests 201 198 Total equity 192,044 197,219 Total liabilities and equity $ 584,401 $ 583,313

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 153,735 $ 159,465 Cost of revenue 108,243 113,324 Depreciation 5,491 5,497 Gross profit 40,001 40,644 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,639 41,558 Impairment charges — 106,062 Legal settlement and litigation charges, net 1,030 — Research and engineering 727 824 Depreciation and amortization 3,074 3,970 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 277 (542 ) Loss from operations (4,746 ) (111,228 ) Interest expense 3,213 2,789 Loss before benefit for income taxes (7,959 ) (114,017 ) Benefit for income taxes (2,600 ) (15,495 ) Net Loss (5,359 ) (98,522 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 3 (13 ) Net loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (5,362 ) $ (98,509 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (3.40 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (3.40 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,425 28,963 Diluted 29,425 28,963

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues Services $ 124,298 $ 128,873 International 27,648 29,067 Products and Systems 2,988 2,812 Corporate and eliminations (1,199 ) (1,287 ) $ 153,735 $ 159,465 Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Gross profit Services $ 31,076 $ 32,237 International 7,625 8,023 Products and Systems 1,281 368 Corporate and eliminations 19 16 $ 40,001 $ 40,644

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Services: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 4,548 $ (81,494 ) Impairment charges — 86,200 Reorganization and other costs 71 22 Legal settlement and litigation charges, net 1,650 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 243 (542 ) Income before special items (non-GAAP) $ 6,512 $ 4,186 International: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (820 ) $ (20,419 ) Impairment charges — 19,862 Reorganization and other costs 96 (75 ) Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (724 ) $ (632 ) Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (581 ) $ (1,680 ) Reorganization and other costs 27 — Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (554 ) $ (1,680 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (7,893 ) $ (7,635 ) Legal settlement and litigation charges, net (620 ) — Reorganization and other costs — 38 Acquisition-related expense, net 34 — Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (8,479 ) $ (7,597 ) Total Company: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (4,746 ) $ (111,228 ) Impairment charges — 106,062 Reorganization and other costs (benefit) 194 (15 ) Legal settlement and litigation charges, net 1,030 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 277 (542 ) Loss before special items (non-GAAP) $ (3,245 ) $ (5,723 )

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 3,148 $ 6,107 Investing activities (4,176 ) (4,204 ) Financing activities 435 492 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (990 ) (384 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,583 ) $ 2,011

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 3,148 $ 6,107 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (4,003 ) (4,301 ) Purchases of intangible assets (350 ) (87 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (1,205 ) $ 1,719

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 11,145 $ 10,678 Long-term debt, net of current portion 211,161 209,538 Total Debt (Gross) 222,306 220,216 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (24,177 ) (25,760 ) Total Debt (Net) $ 198,129 $ 194,456

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (5,359 ) $ (98,522 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 3 (13 ) Net Loss attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (5,362 ) $ (98,509 ) Interest expense 3,213 2,789 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,600 ) (15,495 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,565 9,467 Share-based compensation expense 1,262 1,345 Impairment charges — 106,062 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 277 (542 ) Reorganization and other related costs (benefit) 194 (15 ) Legal settlement and litigation charges, net 1,030 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 457 303 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 7,036 $ 5,405

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ (5,362 ) $ (98,509 ) Special items 1,501 105,505 Tax impact on special items (367 ) (13,842 ) Special items, net of tax $ 1,134 $ 91,663 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (4,228 ) $ (6,846 ) Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1) $ (0.18 ) $ (3.40 ) Special items, net of tax 0.04 3.16 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.24 )

_______________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, 509,000 and 99,000 shares, respectively, related to restricted stock were excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS due to the net loss for the period.