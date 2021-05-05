Arabella Advisors Hosts Second Event in “Future of the Social Sector” Series

Washington, DC, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors has announced the next event in its “Future of the Social Sector” series, a set of virtual convenings, conversations, and publications focused on philanthropy’s potential roles in addressing key challenges facing our society. The next session is a virtual convening on May 12 titled, “Promoting the Public Welfare: Reassessing the Roles of Philanthropy and Government.” The conversation will feature Cecilia Muñoz, of New America Foundation, and Xavier de Souza Briggs, of the Brookings Institute, in discussion with Arabella Advisors CEO Sampriti Ganguli.

The three panelists will explore questions about the proper roles of government and philanthropy, and how each can—and should—bolster the capacity of the other to provide for the public good. They will ask: How can philanthropy serve not only as a stopgap for governmental shortfalls but as a partner that helps to restore public trust in government? How can philanthropy and government work together to address society’s most difficult problems?

“The pandemic has pointed up both the challenges that can hinder governmental institutions and their critical importance in responding to large-scale problems,” said Sampriti Ganguli, Arabella Advisors’ CEO. “Exploring how philanthropy can most effectively partner with government is critical to the future of both our sector and our nation.”

More information about this event, which will take place from 2:00 pm to 3:15 ET on May 12, is available here.

The first virtual convening in the “Future of the Social Sector” series brought together hundreds of funders, investors, activists, and frontline changemakers for a conversation on “What Comes Next for Philanthropy,” with a focus on how the field can better build and embody racial equity. Further events will continue over the rest of the year, all seeking to identify lessons philanthropy and the broader social sector should take as we look past the pandemic and toward the future.

Interested parties can register for the May 12 event here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RkJZdEF7Q52lwH9n9-WLiQ

