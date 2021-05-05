Micron Achieves Sweeping Great Place to Work® Recognition, Gaining New Certifications and Listings

BOISE, Idaho, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) today announced that 100% of its eligible sites have been recognized by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. Within the last year, Micron China, Germany, Japan, Italy, Singapore, and Taiwan have made the distinguished Best Workplace List. The company has also earned the designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in China, Germany, India, Italy, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.



“While navigating a global pandemic, Micron provided a world-class engaging work experience to our team members, continued supporting our communities in need and advanced our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” said April Arnzen, senior vice president and chief people officer at Micron. “The Great Place to Work recognitions show how our people feel about working at Micron and reflect the scale and strength of our global cultural leadership.”

Micron’s values of people, innovation, tenacity, collaboration and customer focus act as the foundation for how the company operates and contributes to a culture of creativity and respect for all. Micron is passionate about standing for social justice and giving back to the communities in which its team members live and work. Because Micron’s primary concern has been the health and well-being of its employees and their families throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the company’s strong sense of community and connection has been crucial in adapting to the many challenges of 2020.

“Making the Best Workplace List and receiving Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Micron is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Great Place to Work is an international research and consulting organization that supports organizations in developing their corporate and workplace culture. Certification and recognition are a significant achievement that uses validated anonymous employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All™ methodology, which confirms seven out of 10 employees have consistently positive experiences at Micron.

Micron ranks as the world’s fourth-largest semiconductor company, developing and delivering innovative memory and storage products for the world. The company employs approximately 40,000 people at 13 manufacturing sites and 14 customer labs in 17 countries.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

