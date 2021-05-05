NVE Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.



Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 5% to $5.86 million from $6.15 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 5% decrease in product sales and a 7% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 7% to $3.13 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $3.37 million, or $0.69 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2021, total revenue decreased 16% to $21.4 million from $25.4 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease was due to a 16% decrease in product sales and an 18% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 19% to $11.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to $14.5 million, or $3.00 per share, for fiscal 2020.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2021.



“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS AND YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 5,690,400 $ 5,966,153 Contract research and development 172,437 184,773 Total revenue 5,862,837 6,150,926 Cost of sales 1,268,704 1,187,354 Gross profit 4,594,133 4,963,572 Expenses Research and development 785,590 1,019,408 Selling, general, and administrative 291,878 291,095 Total expenses 1,077,468 1,310,503 Income from operations 3,516,665 3,653,069 Interest income 332,046 428,291 Income before taxes 3,848,711 4,081,360 Provision for income taxes 714,241 714,863 Net income $ 3,134,470 $ 3,366,497 Net income per share – basic $ 0.65 $ 0.69 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,232 4,844,470 Diluted 4,835,370 4,845,922





Year Ended March 31 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 20,540,557 $ 24,400,192 Contract research and development 825,689 1,011,971 Total revenue 21,366,246 25,412,163 Cost of sales 4,121,461 4,889,295 Gross profit 17,244,785 20,522,868 Expenses Research and development 3,184,754 3,690,539 Selling, general, and administrative 1,316,427 1,317,543 Total expenses 4,501,181 5,008,082 Income from operations 12,743,604 15,514,786 Interest income 1,498,148 1,787,117 Income before taxes 14,241,752 17,301,903 Provision for income taxes 2,547,368 2,775,261 Net income $ 11,694,384 $ 14,526,642 Net income per share – basic $ 2.42 $ 3.00 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.42 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,834,054 4,845,627 Diluted 4,834,462 4,847,294





NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020



March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,427,340 $ 8,065,594 Marketable securities, short-term 7,678,957 19,084,814 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 1,964,281 2,694,018 Inventories 3,900,777 3,884,450 Prepaid expenses and other assets 391,278 655,835 Total current assets 24,362,633 34,384,711 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,254,664 9,280,062 Leasehold improvements 1,810,872 1,797,245 11,065,536 11,077,307 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,728,853 10,494,840 Net fixed assets 336,683 582,467 Deferred tax assets 73,538 108,119 Marketable securities, long-term 47,038,669 43,606,495 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 689,216 816,358 Total assets $ 72,500,739 $ 79,498,150 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 336,591 $ 186,993 Accrued payroll and other 540,474 482,074 Operating lease 150,273 127,134 Total current liabilities 1,027,338 796,201 Operating lease 581,459 706,600 Total liabilities 1,608,797 1,502,801 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,332 48,350 Additional paid-in capital 19,338,127 19,383,956 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,101,119 516,523 Retained earnings 50,404,364 58,046,520 Total shareholders’ equity 70,891,942 77,995,349 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 72,500,739 $ 79,498,150



