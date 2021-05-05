Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) announced today that members of the company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference

May 17, 2021

1-on-1 meetings only

Benchmark Company Healthcare House Call Conference

May 26, 2021

1-on-1 meetings only

Singular Research Spring Select Webcall

May 27, 2021

Company presentation scheduled at 8:00 am Pacific / 11:00 am Eastern

For conferences where a presentation is planned, the company’s webcast presentation may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its financial results and guidance. The webcast will be available both live, if possible, and by replay, and will be accessible from the Emergent website.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

burrowsr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Matt Hartwig

Director, Media Relations

hartwigm@ebsi.com