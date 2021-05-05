Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will discuss the company’s transformation plan and growth initiatives during a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference at 2:45 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2021.



The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast accessible at the following direct link (link) or through the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to improving and transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.

