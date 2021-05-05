James River Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Net Loss of $103.5 million - ($3.37 per diluted share) and Adjusted Net Operating Loss1 of $108.8 million - ($3.54 per diluted share)

35.6% growth in Core (excluding Commercial Auto) Excess and Surplus Lines (“E&S”) Gross Written Premium and 14.6% increase in E&S renewal pricing, each versus the prior year quarter. This renewal rate increase is ahead of that of the prior year quarter. Core E&S Gross Written Premium has grown 85.7% since the first quarter of 2019





Fronting business within the Specialty Admitted segment grew meaningfully as recently added programs continued to mature and expand. Segment Gross Written Premium grew 23.6% and fee income 21.8%, each versus the prior year quarter





An expense ratio of 28.9% for the quarter versus 34.2% for the first quarter of the prior year





$168.7 million of unfavorable development in the E&S segment, inclusive of $170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019





PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported first quarter 2021 net loss of $103.5 million ($3.37 per diluted share), compared to net loss of $36.8 million ($1.21 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net operating loss1 for the first quarter of 2021 was $108.8 million ($3.54 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net operating income1 of $15.4 million ($0.50 per diluted share) for the same period in 2020.

Earnings Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net Loss $ (3.37 ) $ (1.21 ) Adjusted Net Operating (Loss) Income1 $ (3.54 ) $ 0.50 1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below.

Frank D’Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the quarter, we continued to experience higher than expected reported losses in our large commercial auto account in runoff. In response, we meaningfully changed our actuarial methodology, resulting in a material strengthening of reserves. We believe this overhang has been eliminated, and that we are now fully able to focus on our prospective business and what continues to be a historically strong E&S marketplace. Core E&S gross written premiums increased 35.6% this quarter compared to the same period a year ago, and submission volume remains strong. We benefited from a 14.6% increase in E&S renewal rates, our 17th consecutive quarter in which E&S rates have increased. The compounded annual aggregated rate increase in our Core E&S renewal book has been 36.4% over those seventeen quarters. The fronting business of our Specialty Admitted Insurance segment continues to grow meaningfully, as segment premium increased by 23.6% and fee income increased by 21.8% during the quarter. Our franchise is well positioned for future success.”

First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $373.3 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change

Excess and Surplus Lines $ 181,358 $ 136,197 33 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 127,036 102,802 24 % Casualty Reinsurance 64,861 44,842 45 % $ 373,255 $ 283,841 32 %

Net written premium of $174.6 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 108,433 $ 92,206 18 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 22,005 13,356 65 % Casualty Reinsurance 44,161 29,092 52 % $ 174,599 $ 134,654 30 %

Net earned premium of $160.6 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 113,708 $ 99,739 14 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 16,357 13,283 23 % Casualty Reinsurance 30,528 32,896 (7 )% $ 160,593 $ 145,918 10 %

Core E&S gross written premium increased 35.6% (eight out of twelve core underwriting divisions grew). Due to continued stronger relative growth in our Excess Casualty underwriting division, where we cede a larger portion of risk as compared to other lines, retention in this segment declined and net written premium increased at a lower rate than gross written premium;

Gross written premium for the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment increased from the prior year quarter due to a 29.9% increase in premiums written in our fronting business. Net written premium increased at a greater rate than gross written premium due to a higher premium retention on fronted business;

Gross and net written premium in the Casualty Reinsurance segment increased from the prior year quarter primarily due to a change in the renewal date of one large treaty;

There was overall unfavorable reserve development of $170.1 million compared to unfavorable reserve development of $0.9 million in the prior year quarter (representing a 105.9 and 0.6 percentage point increase to the Company’s loss ratio in the periods, respectively);

Pre-tax (unfavorable) favorable reserve development by segment was as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Excess and Surplus Lines $ (168,651 ) $ 3 Specialty Admitted Insurance 1,000 1,011 Casualty Reinsurance (2,483 ) (1,888 ) $ (170,134 ) $ (874 )

The prior year reserve development in the quarter included $168.7 million of adverse development in the E&S segment, driven by the aforementioned $170.0 million of unfavorable development in the commercial auto division and $1.4 million of favorable development in Core E&S. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment experienced $1.0 million of favorable development in its individual risk workers' compensation business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment experienced $2.5 million of unfavorable development;

Group combined ratio of 199.2% versus 100.6% in the prior year quarter;

Group expense ratio of 28.9% decreased from 34.2% in the prior year quarter, principally due to expense reduction initiatives and growth in lines of business with lower net commissions;

Gross fee income by segment was as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ — $ 1,275 (100 )% Specialty Admitted Insurance 5,128 4,211 22 % $ 5,128 $ 5,486 (7 )%

Fee income in the E&S segment decreased from its level in the prior year quarter due to the aforementioned 2019 cancellation of the large commercial auto account. Fee income in the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment increased due to the continued growth of fronting relationships;

Net investment income was $15.1 million, a decrease of 27.6% from the prior year quarter. Further details can be found in the “Investment Results” section below.



Investment Results

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million, which compares to $20.8 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was principally caused by lower investment income from restricted cash due to a decline in short term investment yields, and lower investment income from our bank loan portfolio resulting from a smaller portfolio and lower investment yields.

The Company’s net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change Renewable Energy Investments $ (681 ) $ 1,000 - Other Private Investments 1,015 (483 ) - All Other Net Investment Income 14,755 20,319 (27 )% Total Net Investment Income $ 15,089 $ 20,836 (28 )%

The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 3.2% (versus 3.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2020). The yield decreased primarily as a result of the sale of floating rate bank loan investments during the second quarter of 2020.

Taxes

Generally the Company’s effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the relative mix of income reported by country and the respective tax rates imposed by each tax jurisdiction. The Company had pre-tax losses and tax benefits for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, and the tax rate in the respective periods was 26.5% and 10.7%. The full year 2021 tax rate is expected to approximate the 26.5% reported for the first quarter of 2021.

Tangible Equity

Pre-dividend tangible book value2 of $430.8 million at March 31, 2021 was a decrease of 25.4% from tangible book value of $577.4 million after dividends at December 31, 2020, due to a net loss of $103.5 million and after tax unrealized losses in the Company's fixed income investment portfolio of $42.7 million due to an increase in interest rates during the quarter. Absent the decrease in unrealized gains, pre-dividend tangible book value would have decreased 18.0%.

March 31, 2021 tangible book value of $421.5 million after dividends decreased 27.0% from $577.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. This dividend is payable on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on Monday, June 14, 2021.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ($ in thousands, except for share data) ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 1,800,151 $ 1,783,642 Equity securities, at fair value 90,877 88,975 Bank loan participations, at fair value 160,880 147,604 Short-term investments 51,198 130,289 Other invested assets 55,863 46,548 Total invested assets 2,158,969 2,197,058 Cash and cash equivalents 183,491 162,260 Restricted cash equivalents 751,668 859,920 Accrued investment income 11,634 10,980 Premiums receivable and agents’ balances, net 391,982 369,577 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net 878,732 805,684 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 42,566 46,118 Deferred policy acquisition costs 63,606 62,953 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,142 218,233 Other assets 408,917 330,289 Total assets $ 5,109,707 $ 5,063,072 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,413,846 $ 2,192,080 Unearned premiums 674,343 630,371 Funds held 751,668 859,920 Senior debt 262,300 262,300 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 52,351 55,989 Other liabilities 211,516 162,749 Total liabilities 4,470,079 4,267,464 Total shareholders’ equity 639,628 795,608 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,109,707 $ 5,063,072 Tangible equity (a) $ 421,486 $ 577,375 Tangible equity per common share outstanding (a) $ 13.70 $ 18.84 Total shareholders’ equity per common share

outstanding $ 20.78 $ 25.96 Common shares outstanding 30,774,930 30,649,261 (a) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”.









James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated (Loss) Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except for share data) REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 373,255 $ 283,841 Net written premiums 174,599 134,654 Net earned premiums 160,593 145,918 Net investment income 15,089 20,836 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (a) 6,272 (58,407 ) Other income 1,026 1,937 Total revenues 182,980 110,284 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 273,500 96,856 Other operating expenses 47,381 51,621 Other expenses 621 — Interest expense 2,216 2,876 Amortization of intangible assets 91 149 Total expenses 323,809 151,502 Loss before taxes (140,829 ) (41,218 ) Income tax benefit (37,369 ) (4,403 ) NET LOSS $ (103,460 ) $ (36,815 ) ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (b) $ (108,795 ) $ 15,418 LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (3.37 ) $ (1.21 ) Diluted $ (3.37 ) $ (1.21 ) ADJUSTED NET OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (3.54 ) $ 0.51 Diluted (c) $ (3.54 ) $ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,713,986 30,476,307 Diluted 30,713,986 30,476,307 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Ratios: Loss ratio 170.3 % 66.4 % Expense ratio (d) 28.9 % 34.2 % Combined ratio 199.2 % 100.6 % Accident year loss ratio 64.4 % 65.8 % (a) Includes gains (losses) of $1.7 million and $3.9 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities and bank loan participations in the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively ($(13.3) million and $(43.9) million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively). (b) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”. (c) Common share equivalents of 309,443 were dilutive for the calculation of diluted adjusted net operating income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. (d) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements of $927,000 and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and a denominator of net earned premiums.









James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results





EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 181,358 $ 136,197 33.2 % Net written premiums $ 108,433 $ 92,206 17.6 % Net earned premiums $ 113,708 $ 99,739 14.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (241,742 ) (65,529 ) 268.9 % Underwriting expenses (22,912 ) (26,098 ) (12.2 )% Underwriting (loss) profit (a), (b) $ (150,946 ) $ 8,112 — Ratios: Loss ratio 212.6 % 65.7 % Expense ratio 20.1 % 26.2 % Combined ratio 232.7 % 91.9 % Accident year loss ratio 64.3 % 65.7 % (a) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”. (b) Underwriting results include fee income of $— million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These amounts are included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements.





SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 127,036 $ 102,802 23.6 % Net written premiums $ 22,005 $ 13,356 64.8 % Net earned premiums $ 16,357 $ 13,283 23.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (10,742 ) (9,905 ) 8.5 % Underwriting expenses (4,349 ) (4,366 ) (0.4 )% Underwriting profit (loss) (a), (b) $ 1,266 $ (988 ) — Ratios: Loss ratio 65.7 % 74.6 % Expense ratio 26.6 % 32.8 % Combined ratio 92.3 % 107.4 % Accident year loss ratio 71.8 % 82.2 % (a) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”. (b) Underwriting results include fee income of $5.1 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





CASUALTY REINSURANCE

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 % Change ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 64,861 $ 44,842 44.6 % Net written premiums $ 44,161 $ 29,092 51.8 % Net earned premiums $ 30,528 $ 32,896 (7.2 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses (21,016 ) (21,422 ) (1.9 )% Underwriting expenses (11,137 ) (11,267 ) (1.2 )% Underwriting (loss) profit (a) $ (1,625 ) $ 207 — Ratios: Loss ratio 68.8 % 65.1 % Expense ratio 36.5 % 34.3 % Combined ratio 105.3 % 99.4 % Accident year loss ratio 60.7 % 59.4 % (a) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting (Loss) Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting (loss) profit by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated loss before taxes. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the performance of our Company and its operating segments because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our operating segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting (loss) profit of operating segments. Our definition of underwriting (loss) profit of operating segments and underwriting (loss) profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Underwriting (loss) profit of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ (150,946 ) $ 8,112 Specialty Admitted Insurance 1,266 (988 ) Casualty Reinsurance (1,625 ) 207 Total underwriting (loss) profit of operating segments (151,305 ) 7,331 Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (8,056 ) (8,279 ) Underwriting loss (a) (159,361 ) (948 ) Net investment income 15,089 20,836 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (b) 6,272 (58,407 ) Other income (522 ) 326 Interest expense (2,216 ) (2,876 ) Amortization of intangible assets (91 ) (149 ) Consolidated loss before taxes $ (140,829 ) $ (41,218 ) (a) Included in underwriting results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 is fee income of $5.1 million and $5.5 million, respectively. (b) Includes gains (losses) of $1.7 million and $3.9 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities and bank loan participations in the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively ($(13.3) million and $(43.9) million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively).





Adjusted Net Operating (Loss) Income

We define adjusted net operating (loss) income as net (loss) income excluding net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and certain non-operating expenses such as professional service fees related to various strategic initiatives and the filing of registration statements for the offering of securities, and severance costs associated with terminated employees. We use adjusted net operating (loss) income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating (loss) income should not be viewed as a substitute for net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating (loss) income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our loss before taxes and net loss reconciles to our adjusted net operating (loss) income as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Loss Before Taxes Net Loss (Loss) Income Before Taxes Net (Loss) Income (in thousands) Loss as reported $ (140,829 ) $ (103,460 ) $ (41,218 ) $ (36,815 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (a) (6,272 ) (5,751 ) 58,407 52,233 Other expenses 527 416 — — Adjusted net operating (loss) income $ (146,574 ) $ (108,795 ) $ 17,189 $ 15,418 (a) Includes gains (losses) of $1.7 million and $3.9 million for the change in net unrealized gains/losses on equity securities and bank loan participations in the three months ended March 31, 2021, respectively ($(13.3) million and $(43.9) million in the three months ended March 31, 2020, respectively).





Tangible Equity (per Share) and Pre-Dividend Tangible Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). Our definition of tangible equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity for March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020 and reconciles tangible equity to tangible equity before dividends for March 31, 2021.

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Equity Equity per share Equity Equity per share Equity Equity per share Shareholders’ equity $ 639,628 $ 20.78 $ 795,608 $ 25.96 $ 720,317 $ 23.60 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,142 7.08 218,233 7.12 218,622 7.16 Tangible equity $ 421,486 $ 13.70 $ 577,375 $ 18.84 $ 501,695 $ 16.44 Dividends to shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2021 9,343 0.30 Pre-dividend tangible equity $ 430,829 $ 14.00





1 Adjusted Net Operating (Loss) Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this Press Release.

2 Pre-dividend tangible book value and tangible book value are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.



