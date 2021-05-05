Graybug Vision to Report Full-Data Analysis of the 12-month Treatment Phase of its Phase 2b ALTISSIMO Trial

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the full-data analysis of the 12-month treatment phase of its Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern time (5 a.m. Pacific time).

The event will be available live by dialing (844) 955-2748 (domestic) and (929) 517-0407 (international) and entering the conference ID# 5461708 or via webcast from the IR Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section of Graybug’s website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live event, a replay will be available at the same location.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to statements regarding the results of the Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial, the company’s clinical pipeline, interactions with regulatory authorities, its ability to advance GB-102, GB-103, GB-401, or any future product candidate through clinical development, its ability to achieve its anticipated milestones within the timing outlined above or at all, its ability to conduct planned operations within the evolving constraints arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the timing and results of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent annual and quarterly reports, and the other reports the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.