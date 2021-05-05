Kimball Electronics, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Net sales in the third quarter were $310 million, up 6% year-over-year

Third quarter operating income was 4.7% of net sales and adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) was 4.6%

Net income of $10.5 million (adjusted non-GAAP $9.9 million) and diluted EPS of $0.41 (adjusted non-GAAP $0.39) in the third quarter

Strong cash flows provided by operating activities of $31.5 million during the third quarter

JASPER, Ind., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2021.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 310,329 $ 293,925 $ 962,682 $ 914,394 Operating Income $ 14,638 $ 10,588 $ 48,624 $ 30,387 Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1)(2) $ 14,426 $ 9,674 $ 49,432 $ 29,953 Operating Income % 4.7 % 3.6 % 5.1 % 3.3 % Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) % 4.6 % 3.3 % 5.1 % 3.3 % Net Income $ 10,472 $ 6,259 $ 42,345 $ 19,469 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 9,933 $ 6,259 $ 41,680 $ 19,469 Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 1.67 $ 0.76 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.39 $ 0.25 $ 1.65 $ 0.76

(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

(2) Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, adjusted operating income excludes changes in the fair value of our supplemental employee retirement plan, or SERP, liability which are exactly offset by the revaluation to fair value of the SERP investments in Other Income (Expense), net, and as a result have no impact on net income. Prior reported periods have been revised accordingly.

Donald D. Charron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Our team remains resilient as we work through the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic and the global semiconductor shortage. Despite the adversity, we again delivered solid operating income exceeding our goal of 4.5%, and we continued to deliver excellent cash flow from operations, which on a year-to-date basis has more than doubled from the prior year.”

Mr. Charron continued, “Due to the global semiconductor shortage, a significant amount of our shippable backlog shifted out of Q3 and Q4 of fiscal year 2021 to the first half of fiscal year 2022. Many industry experts are forecasting the global semiconductor shortage will remain with us for most of this calendar year. However, when considering the semiconductor delivery commitments that we currently have from our suppliers, we are still expecting a very strong fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 both sequentially and year-over-year.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Overview:

Consolidated net sales increased 6% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Foreign currency had a favorable 3% impact on net sales in the current quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Operating activities provided cash of $31.5 million during the quarter, which compares to cash provided by operating activities of $12.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Cash conversion days (“CCD”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were 66 days, down from 75 days in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 81 days in the quarter ended March 31, 2020. CCD is calculated as the sum of days sales outstanding plus contract asset days plus production days supply on hand less accounts payable days.

Investments in capital expenditures were $8.7 million during the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $89.7 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities were $60.5 million at March 31, 2021, including $40.0 million classified as long term.

Net Sales by Vertical Market:

Three Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in Millions) 2021 2020 Percent

Change Automotive $ 139.6 $ 124.4 12% Medical 85.4 87.1 (2)% Industrial 69.2 65.6 5% Public Safety 13.5 12.5 9% Other 2.6 4.3 (41)% Total Net Sales $ 310.3 $ 293.9 6%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “should,” “goal,” “predict,” “will,” “future,” “optimistic,” “confident,” and “believe.” These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the Company’s core operations. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.

Conference Call / Webcast Date: May 6, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time Live Webcast: investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations Dial-In #: 800-992-4934 (International Calls - 937-502-2251) Conference ID: 5958058

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com .

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com .

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Financial highlights for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended March 31, 2021 are as follows:



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

(Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Net Sales $ 310,329 100.0% $ 293,925 100.0% Cost of Sales 284,323 91.6% 273,713 93.1% Gross Profit 26,006 8.4% 20,212 6.9% Selling and Administrative Expenses 11,744 3.8% 9,624 3.3% Other General Income (376) (0.1)% — —% Operating Income 14,638 4.7% 10,588 3.6% Other Income (Expense), net (641) (0.2)% (1,893) (0.6)% Income Before Taxes on Income 13,997 4.5% 8,695 3.0% Provision for Income Taxes 3,525 1.1% 2,436 0.9% Net Income $ 10,472 3.4% $ 6,259 2.1% Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.25 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,049 25,181 Diluted 25,217 25,287





(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Net Sales $ 962,682 100.0% $ 914,394 100.0% Cost of Sales 876,428 91.0% 851,478 93.1% Gross Profit 86,254 9.0% 62,916 6.9% Selling and Administrative Expenses 38,347 4.0% 32,529 3.6% Other General Income (717) (0.1)% — —% Operating Income 48,624 5.1% 30,387 3.3% Other Income (Expense), net 3,905 0.4% (4,152) (0.4)% Income Before Taxes on Income 52,529 5.5% 26,235 2.9% Provision for Income Taxes 10,184 1.1% 6,766 0.8% Net Income $ 42,345 4.4% $ 19,469 2.1% Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 1.68 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 0.76 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 25,101 25,308 Diluted 25,288 25,466





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited) March 31,

(Amounts in Thousands) 2021 2020 Net Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities $ 103,755 $ 51,318 Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (22,972) (27,602) Net Cash Flow used for Financing Activities (58,729) (13,489) Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,607 (1,191) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 24,661 9,036 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 64,990 49,276 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 89,651 $ 58,312





(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 (Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,651 $ 64,990 Receivables, net 197,769 180,133 Contract assets 53,171 70,350 Inventories 181,131 219,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,959 23,891 Property and Equipment, net 154,409 154,529 Goodwill 12,011 12,011 Other Intangible Assets, net 17,590 19,343 Other Assets 37,542 30,539 Total Assets $ 775,233 $ 774,829 LIABILITIES AND SHARE OWNERS’ EQUITY Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 20,518 $ 26,638 Accounts payable 208,281 203,703 Accrued expenses 49,985 42,264 Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion 40,000 91,500 Long-term income taxes payable 8,854 9,765 Other 22,630 21,594 Share Owners’ Equity 424,965 379,365 Total Liabilities and Share Owners’ Equity $ 775,233 $ 774,829





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) Operating Income excluding SERP and Lawsuit Proceeds Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income, as reported $ 14,638 $ 10,588 $ 48,624 $ 30,387 Add: SERP (1) 164 (914) 1,525 (434) Less: Settlement Proceeds from Lawsuit 376 — 717 — Adjusted Operating Income $ 14,426 $ 9,674 $ 49,432 $ 29,953 Net Income excluding Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition and Lawsuit Proceeds Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income, as reported $ 10,472 $ 6,259 $ 42,345 $ 19,469 Less: After-Tax Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition 254 — 121 — Less: After-Tax Settlement Proceeds from Lawsuit 285 — 544 — Adjusted Net Income $ 9,933 $ 6,259 $ 41,680 $ 19,469 Diluted Earnings per Share excluding Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition and Lawsuit Proceeds Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 1.67 $ 0.76 Less: After-Tax Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition 0.01 — — — Less: Impact of Settlement Proceeds from Lawsuit 0.01 — 0.02 — Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.25 $ 1.65 $ 0.76