Chris Larsen hired as Vice President of Engineering at Image Sensing Systems

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) announced today that Chris Larsen has been appointed as the company’s Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Larsen will report to Chad Stelzig, company President and CEO.



Mr. Larsen has most recently served as Principal Systems Engineer within the Aerospace Advanced Technology group at Honeywell International Incorporated. Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Larsen has held various positions to include Vice President of Engineering and Co-CTO at Prevent Biometrics Incorporated, Sr. Principal Engineering and Research positions within the Sensor and Wireless Research Laboratory and Industrial Safety at Honeywell, and Product Development Engineering at Nonin Medical Incorporated. In total, Mr. Larsen has over 20 years of advanced technology development and engineering leadership experience in various industries.

“We are pleased to welcome Chris to the team. Chris’ work experience demonstrates a broad technical understanding, an appreciation of energetic and vibrant workplace cultures, and a genuine desire to drive innovation into the technical roadmap,” said Chad Stelzig, President and CEO of Image Sensing Systems. “At the core of Image Sensing is our intellectual property and the engineering team responsible for creating it. We believe Chris is the right person to take the engineering team to the next level.”

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements made in this release concerning the Company’s or management’s intentions, expectations, or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which variations could be material and adverse. Factors that could produce such a variation include, but are not limited to, the following: the inherent unreliability of earnings, revenue and cash flow predictions due to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control; developments in the demand for the Company’s products and services; relationships with the Company’s major customers and suppliers; the mix of and margins on the products we sell; unanticipated delays, costs and expenses inherent in the development and marketing of new products and services; adverse weather conditions in our markets; the impact of governmental laws and regulations; international presence; our success in integrating any acquisitions; and competitive factors. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the time made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update any such statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations are contained in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021.