Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $11.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $19.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 44.9% to $103.6 million compared to $71.5 million in the first quarter of 2020

Net income increased by 41.2% to $16.6 million compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income ( 1) increased by 56.5% to $19.3 million compared to $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2020

Total loss ratio of negative 9.4% compared to 5.4% in the first quarter of 2020

Combined ratio of 60.4% compared to 63.6% in the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted combined ratio ( 1) of 53.3%, compared to 61.6% in the first quarter of 2020

Annualized return on equity of 18.0%, compared to 19.7% in the first quarter of 2020

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 20.8%, compared to 20.6% in the first quarter of 2020

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“As we exited 2020, the Palomar team felt we had considerable momentum in our business; the strong growth in the first quarter of 2021 confirmed this belief. During the quarter we generated gross written premium growth of 45% while also executing upon new and existing underwriting actions that we believe will translate into attractive risk adjusted returns and earnings predictability,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong top line results were led by our earthquake products, which in the case of the commercial offerings grew 96% year-over-year and 25% in the case of our Residential Earthquake offerings. Additionally, new products continued to gather momentum and grow at exceptional rates; most notably, our Inland Marine products grew 315% year-over-year. The traction we gained across our entire portfolio continues to validate our specialty insurance offerings. Lastly, our E&S carrier, Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, better known as PESIC, grew rapidly, approaching $100 million in annualized gross written premiums in just its second full quarter of operation. PESIC continues to provide opportunities to extend the reach of our existing products and expand our addressable market.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “In addition to our focus on delivering strong top-line growth, we also started 2021 acutely focused on generating consistent earnings. Beyond underwriting changes, rate increases and winding-down certain unprofitable segments of the business, we made notable enhancements to our robust risk transfer strategy. Specifically, we successfully placed $25 million of aggregate excess of loss reinsurance limit during the quarter. The net effect of this new reinsurance facility is that it puts a floor on our operating results should we experience severe catastrophe activity levels like those in 2020. While we aim to grow and capture an increasing share of our significant market opportunity, we must also prudently protect our balance sheet and earnings. The first quarter is a stellar demonstration of this approach. Looking ahead, we believe we have made the necessary adjustments to position the Company for continued success and we are excited about the multiple avenues for profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 44.9% to $103.6 million compared to $71.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 35.2% compared to the prior year’s first quarter. During the quarter, Winter Storm Uri (“Uri”) caused the Company to incur additional reinsurance charges related to the reinstatement of its reinsurance program. For the first half of 2021, Uri will result in a net underwriting loss of approximately $1.0 million comprised of approximately $4.0 million of additional reinsurance expense in the first quarter of 2021 and similar additional reinsurance expense in the second quarter of 2021 partially offset by negative net losses in the first quarter of 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were negative $4.4 million due to attritional losses of $5.2 million offset by $2.4 million of favorable prior year development on 2020 catastrophe losses and reinsurance recoveries. The loss ratio for the quarter was negative 9.4%, including an attritional loss ratio of 11.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 5.4% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Underwriting income(1) was $18.6 million resulting in a combined ratio of 60.4% compared to underwriting income of $12.7 million and a combined ratio of 63.6% during the same period last year. The first quarter of 2021 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s transactions and stock offerings, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bond issuances. The first quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s transactions and stock offerings and stock-based compensation. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio(1) was 53.3% in the first quarter compared to 61.6% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 9.0% to $2.2 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.97 years at March 31, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $436.7 million at March 31, 2021. During the current year first quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized losses of $739 thousand due to unrealized losses on fixed income based equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $440 thousand gain in last year’s first quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 17.3% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $376.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity(1) was 18.0% compared to 19.7% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted return on equity was 20.8% compared to 20.6% for the same period last year.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $64 million to $69 million, which considers the impact of Winter Storm Uri.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call May 6, 2021, to discuss its first quarter 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13719028. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 103,577 71,494 $ 32,083 44.9 % Ceded written premiums (43,364) (29,495) (13,869) 47.0 % Net written premiums 60,213 41,999 18,214 43.4 % Net earned premiums 47,053 34,806 12,247 35.2 % Commission and other income 711 738 (27) (3.7) % Total underwriting revenue (1) 47,764 35,544 12,220 34.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (4,423) 1,863 (6,286) (337.4) % Acquisition expenses 19,313 13,046 6,267 48.0 % Other underwriting expenses 14,248 7,951 6,297 79.2 % Underwriting income (1) 18,626 12,684 5,942 46.8 % Net investment income 2,219 2,035 184 9.0 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (739) 440 (1,179) (268.0) % Income before income taxes 20,106 15,159 4,947 32.6 % Income tax expense 3,476 3,384 92 2.7 % Net income $ 16,630 $ 11,775 $ 4,855 41.2 % Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 410 253 157 NM Stock-based compensation expense 938 442 496 NM Amortization of intangibles 337 — 337 NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,683 — 1,683 NM Tax impact (712) (149) (563) NM Adjusted net income (1) $ 19,286 $ 12,321 $ 6,965 56.5 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 18.0 % 19.7 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 20.8 % 20.6 % Loss ratio (9.4) % 5.4 % Expense ratio 69.8 % 58.2 % Combined ratio 60.4 % 63.6 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 53.3 % 61.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.48 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.73 $ 0.50 Catastrophe losses $ (9,631) $ — Catastrophe loss ratio (1) (20.5) % — % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 73.7 % 61.6 % NM- not meaningful

(1)- Indicates non-GAAP financial measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $393,419 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020) $ 402,281 $ 397,987 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $10,102 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020) 10,535 24,322 Total investments 412,816 422,309 Cash and cash equivalents 23,577 33,538 Restricted cash 271 248 Accrued investment income 2,501 2,545 Premium receivable 50,205 48,842 Deferred policy acquisition costs 39,465 35,481 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 188,448 94,566 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 29,162 10,162 Ceded unearned premiums 34,156 35,031 Prepaid expenses and other assets 33,402 34,119 Property and equipment, net 677 739 Intangible assets, net 11,186 11,512 Total assets $ 825,866 $ 729,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 19,574 $ 20,730 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 207,464 129,036 Unearned premiums 195,773 183,489 Ceded premium payable 17,740 22,233 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 5,750 4,515 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,183 5,376 Total liabilities 449,484 365,379 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,589,750 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 312,745 310,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,047 13,246 Retained earnings 56,587 39,957 Total stockholders' equity 376,382 363,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 825,866 $ 729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 103,577 $ 71,494 Ceded written premiums (43,364) (29,495) Net written premiums 60,213 41,999 Change in unearned premiums (13,160) (7,193) Net earned premiums 47,053 34,806 Net investment income 2,219 2,035 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (739) 440 Commission and other income 711 738 Total revenues 49,244 38,019 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses (4,423) 1,863 Acquisition expenses 19,313 13,046 Other underwriting expenses (includes stock-based compensation of $938 and $442 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 14,248 7,951 Total expenses 29,138 22,860 Income before income taxes 20,106 15,159 Income tax expense 3,476 3,384 Net income 16,630 11,775 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized losses on securities available for sale for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (6,199) (5,833) Net comprehensive income $ 10,431 $ 5,942 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.48 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,552,629 24,119,263 Diluted 26,256,281 24,778,608

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Residential Earthquake $ 35,898 34.7 % $ 28,756 40.2 % $ 7,142 24.8 % Commercial Earthquake 21,277 20.5 % 10,848 15.2 % 10,429 96.1 % Specialty Homeowners 14,002 13.5 % 9,845 13.8 % 4,157 42.2 % Commercial All Risk 8,190 7.9 % 12,456 17.4 % (4,266) (34.2) % Inland Marine 7,834 7.6 % 1,890 2.6 % 5,944 314.5 % Hawaii Hurricane 6,137 5.9 % 2,695 3.8 % 3,442 127.7 % Residential Flood 2,283 2.2 % 1,526 2.1 % 757 49.6 % Other 7,956 7.7 % 3,478 4.9 % 4,478 128.8 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 103,577 100.0 % $ 71,494 100.0 % $ 32,083 44.9 %

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, PSIC accounted for $79.8 million or approximately 77% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $23.8 million or approximately 23% of our gross written premiums.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 50,502 48.8 % $ 32,751 45.8 % Texas 11,054 10.7 % 15,791 22.1 % Hawaii 6,920 6.7 % 3,052 4.3 % Florida 6,058 5.8 % — 0.0 % Washington 4,088 3.9 % 2,606 3.6 % North Carolina 3,888 3.8 % 1,684 2.4 % Oregon 2,904 2.8 % 2,097 2.9 % Illinois 2,522 2.4 % 1,147 1.6 % Other 15,641 15.1 % 12,366 17.3 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 103,577 100.0 % $ 71,494 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 91,293 $ 64,974 $ 26,319 40.5 % Ceded earned premiums (44,240) (30,168) (14,072) 46.6 % Net earned premiums $ 47,053 $ 34,806 $ 12,247 35.2 % Net earned premium ratio 51.5% 53.6%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ (9,631) $ — $ (9,631) NM Non-catastrophe losses 5,208 1,863 3,345 179.5 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ (4,423) $ 1,863 $ (6,286) (337.4) % NM- not meaningful

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 34,470 $ 3,869 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year (1,696) 2,179 Prior years (2,727) (316) Total incurred (4,423) 1,863 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 1,680 351 Prior years 9,351 883 Total payments 11,031 1,234 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 19,016 4,498 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 188,448 13,854 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 207,464 $ 18,352

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 49,244 $ 38,019 Net investment income (2,219) (2,035) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 739 (440) Underwriting revenue $ 47,764 $ 35,544

Underwriting income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 20,106 $ 15,159 Net investment income (2,219) (2,035) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments 739 (440) Underwriting income $ 18,626 $ 12,684

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 16,630 $ 11,775 Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 410 253 Stock-based compensation expense 938 442 Amortization of intangibles 337 — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate 1,683 — Tax impact (712) (149) Adjusted net income $ 19,286 $ 12,321

Adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 77,144 $ 49,284 Average stockholders' equity $ 370,048 $ 239,688 Annualized adjusted return on equity 20.8 % 20.6 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 28,427 $ 22,122 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 47,053 $ 34,806 Combined ratio 60.4 % 63.6 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ (410) $ (253) Stock-based compensation expense (938) (442) Amortization of intangibles (337) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate (1,683) — Adjusted combined ratio 53.3 % 61.6 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 19,286 $ 12,321 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 26,256,281 24,778,608 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.50

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ (4,423) $ 1,863 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 47,053 $ 34,806 Loss ratio (9.4) % 5.4 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ (9,631) $ — Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 47,053 $ 34,806 Catastrophe loss ratio (20.5) % 0.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 28,427 $ 22,122 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 47,053 $ 34,806 Combined ratio 60.4 % 63.6 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ (410) $ (253) Stock-based compensation expense (938) (442) Amortization of intangibles (337) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate (1,683) — Catastrophe losses 9,631 — Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 73.7 % 61.6 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity









March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Stockholders' equity $ 376,382 $ 363,713 Intangible assets (11,186) (11,512) Tangible stockholders' equity $ 365,196 $ 352,201



