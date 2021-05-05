BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes Bonnie Bishop as Executive Director of Investor Relations

TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to welcome Bonnie Bishop as Executive Director of Investor Relations.



Bonnie joins BRP from Raymond James where she previously served as a Managing Director in the bank’s Equity Capital Markets practice, leading equity origination activities for clients across numerous industries, including Financial Services and Insurance. She was also a member of the firm’s Capital Markets Committee responsible for evaluating equity transactions marketed to institutional and retail investors.

“Bonnie brings to BRP a wealth of experience, an established network and 20-year track record of effectively engaging and building relationships with institutional investors,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

In her role, Ms. Bishop will oversee the Company’s Investor Relations activities, and work closely with the management team to engage with existing and prospective institutional investors and the Company’s equity research analysts.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with many outstanding companies and management teams,” said Ms. Bishop. “I immediately recognized the compelling long-term growth opportunity BRP offers, and I am excited to join a young and fast growing organization with a high quality management team where I can have a meaningful impact on the positive trajectory of the business.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which represent BRP Group’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or BRP Group’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in BRP Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in BRP Group’s other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov, including those factors relevant to BRP Group’s business, financial condition and results of operations of BRP Group and factors related to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BRP Group or to persons acting on behalf of BRP Group are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BRP Group does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Rachel DeAngelo | 813.387.6842

rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com