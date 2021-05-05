Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

LINDON, Utah, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2021 ending March 31, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



First Quarter Summary

Recognized revenue of $5.1 million

Realized gross profit of $2.2 million or 42.7% of total revenues

Net loss of $(601,500) or $(0.01) per share

Generated $1.8 million of cash flow from operations

Cash and liquid investments of $19.4 million while remaining debt-free



“The outlook for consumption of oil and gas continues to improve in the short-term as COVID-19 related restrictions ease and vaccine distribution progresses. Given this trend, we believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us and therefore have started to reinvest in our business to ensure we are well positioned to take advantage of the pending recovery. Although we were able to take deliberate actions to drastically reduce expenses during the heart of the pandemic, this quarter’s increase in SG&A is primarily staff-related to accommodate our current and future customers as demand increases. Additionally, I am pleased that we were able to sequentially increase our cash and liquid investments while remaining debt free,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Total revenues for the period equaled $5.1 million, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $7.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our industry which drastically decreased drilling and completion activity and wiped out the capital budgets of our customers in 2020.

Gross profit was $2.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 42.7% of revenues, compared to 48.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 42.5% of revenues in the first quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was due to product mix and lower coverage of fixed costs associated with the drop in revenue.

Total operating expenses were $3.0 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement reflects the actions taken to reduce expenses and adjust the company’s cost structure in response to the unusual operating environment over the past year.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A decreased 22%, R&D decreased 37% and depreciation increased by 14%.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($601,500) or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $55,918 or $0.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a net loss of ($365,264) or ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $19.4 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $17.6 million at the end of 2020, and the Company continues to operate debt-free.

“We are encouraged by the overall level of activity we are seeing in our core legacy business as well as some of the traction we are experiencing in our growth segment areas of focus. We expect this trend to continue for our core business and through our recently signed partnerships with Spartan Controls and ECI,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We also continue to strategically explore additional industries where our products and solutions expertise can be leveraged, including power and infrastructure and renewable fuels. Through expansion of strategic partnerships and our internal sales and business development initiatives, we expect to continue to gain brand awareness and sales in both our traditional and new markets.”

About Profire Energy, Inc.

Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth and expansion outside of the Company’s traditional market, and holding an earnings call on May 6, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1 Financial Information

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,475,429 $ 9,148,312 Short-term investments 2,293,992 2,388,601 Accounts receivable, net 2,772,162 3,719,508 Inventories, net (note 3) 8,104,532 8,414,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4) 823,901 1,678,428 Income tax receivable 580,751 486,154 Total Current Assets 25,050,767 25,835,775 LONG-TERM ASSETS Long-term investments 6,589,247 6,064,294 Financing right-of-use asset 38,969 50,094 Property and equipment, net 11,926,464 12,021,811 Intangible assets, net 1,716,187 1,771,870 Goodwill 2,579,381 2,579,381 Total Long-Term Assets 22,850,248 22,487,450 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,901,015 $ 48,323,225 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 975,755 $ 1,178,979 Accrued liabilities (note 5) 1,361,404 1,196,870 Current financing lease liability (note 6) 36,408 39,451 Total Current Liabilities 2,373,567 2,415,300 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Net deferred income tax liability 522,163 522,870 Long-term financing lease liability (note 6) 4,353 12,669 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,900,083 2,950,839 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7) Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,434,074 issued and 48,021,696 outstanding at March 31, 2021, and 51,384,961 issued and 47,972,583 outstanding at December 31, 2020 51,434 51,385 Treasury stock, at cost (5,353,019 ) (5,353,019 ) Additional paid-in capital 30,391,837 30,293,472 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,017,292 ) (2,148,924 ) Retained earnings 21,927,972 22,529,472 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,000,932 45,372,386 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,901,015 $ 48,323,225

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUES (note 8) Sales of goods, net $ 4,657,535 $ 6,860,958 Sales of services, net 434,814 586,184 Total Revenues 5,092,349 7,447,142 COST OF SALES Cost of goods sold-product 2,537,634 3,833,682 Cost of goods sold-services 380,028 448,784 Total Cost of Goods Sold 2,917,662 4,282,466 GROSS PROFIT 2,174,687 3,164,676 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 2,554,536 3,272,538 Research and development 256,891 409,726 Depreciation and amortization expense 167,485 147,472 Total Operating Expenses 2,978,912 3,829,736 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (804,225 ) (665,060 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of fixed assets 73,901 — Other income (expense) (97 ) 347 Interest income 21,062 74,393 Total Other Income 94,866 74,740 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (709,359 ) (590,320 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 107,859 225,056 NET LOSS $ (601,500 ) $ (365,264 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ 139,606 $ (945,423 ) Unrealized losses on investments (7,974 ) (157,354 ) Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 131,632 (1,102,777 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (469,868 ) $ (1,468,041 ) BASIC LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,990,101 47,492,441 FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 47,990,101 47,492,441

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (601,500 ) $ (365,264 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 293,615 259,801 (Gain) Loss on sale of fixed assets (73,901 ) — Bad debt expense (3,084 ) 133,803 Stock awards issued for services 125,043 66,348 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 974,602 1,314,939 Income taxes receivable/payable (94,597 ) 107,561 Inventories 342,980 537,668 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 906,459 168,546 Deferred tax asset/liability (707 ) (114,564 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (48,245 ) (1,837,760 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,820,665 271,078 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 27,784 — Sale (purchase) of investments (438,830 ) 387,326 Purchase of property and equipment (57,825 ) (525,384 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (468,871 ) (138,058 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (26,629 ) (148,879 ) Cash received in exercise of stock options — 2,020 Principal paid towards lease liability (11,227 ) (19,089 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (37,856 ) (165,948 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 13,179 (95,598 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH 1,327,117 (128,526 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 9,148,312 7,358,856 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 10,475,429 $ 7,230,330 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 1,936 $ 872 Income taxes $ — $ — NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $ — $ 419,373

