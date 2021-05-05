Two LPL Financial Firms Named to Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that two of its affiliated firms, Merit Financial and Pence Wealth Management, have been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list for 2021. Merit Financial, led by Rick Kent, is based in Alpharetta, Ga., and Pence Wealth Management, led by Laila Pence and Dyrden Pence, is based in Newport Beach, Calif.



“Congratulations to Merit Financial and Pence Wealth Management on this significant industry recognition and validation,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “During an unprecedented year, this award highlights these teams’ dedication to helping individuals and families meet their financial goals. LPL Financial is honored to be a partner to these strong firms and the important work they do on behalf of their clients. LPL is committed to providing robust resources and cutting-edge capabilities that allow our advisors to continue growing their businesses, while creating meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their clients.”

This year’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams list highlights teams that specialize in serving individuals and families. The teams are ranked on a variety of factors, including the quality of their practice, the advisors’ experiences, their credentials and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases.* The goal of the award is to spotlight the nation’s best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry.

Read the full report.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*The ranking is based on numerous factors, including the practice size, regulatory records, credentials of their members and the resources available to serve their clients. Full methodology can be found here.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Barron’s, Merit Financial, Pence Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

