CUPE Local 79 files for conciliation in negotiations with Toronto Community Housing

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local 79 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Local 79) inside workers, has filed for conciliation in their negotiations with the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), a move they hope will lead to more constructive discussions at the bargaining table.



CUPE Local 79, which represents over 700 full and part-time workers at TCHC (the largest social housing provider in Canada and the second largest in North America), has been in negotiations with TCHC since September 2020. According to Dave Mitchell, President of CUPE Local 79, the request to begin working with a provincially appointed conciliation officer was motivated by TCHC’s continued request for concessions.

“Frontline workers at TCHC have had to endure years of upheaval due to high turnover at the leadership-level and constant costly reorganizations of the workplace,” said Mitchell. “Despite all the workplace uncertainty and a tough year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, TCHC workers have continued to work hard and go over and above to support tenants. They deserve a fair contract that does not chip away at their benefits or job security.”

While Local 79’s Bargaining Committee has requested the help of a conciliation officer to help encourage a constructive bargaining process, the union remains open to continuing negotiations until one can be appointed.

