Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

RARITAN, N.J., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2021.



Highlights

First quarter revenue increased 24.2% to $506.8 million, or 21.8% in constant currency





Core revenue grew 23.5% to $499.3 million for the quarter, or 21.1% in constant currency basis





Operating Income increased 382% to $57.4 million from $11.9 million last year





Net loss was $39.1 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, while Adjusted net income was $54.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021





First quarter Adjusted EBITDA rose 49% to $152.4 million and Adjusted free cash flow rose 54% to ($13.1) million year over year





Company raised 2021 guidance to 9% to 11% Core revenue growth in constant currency and Adjusted EBITDA growth to 14.0% to 16.5%



First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

“We started off the year strong with continued momentum in our base business that was supplemented by our COVID-19 testing solutions,” said Chris Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. “Our Core revenue excluding our COVID-assay products was up 14%, as our commercial excellence programs continue to show strong returns and as many of our geographies are seeing an accelerating recovery from the impact of the global pandemic. We’re confident in our ability to carry this momentum forward for the rest of the year, and beyond while executing against our strategic priorities. As a result, we’ve increased our 2021 outlook for both the top and bottom lines.”

$ in millions, other than per share amounts



Quarter Ended Change April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 as reported constant currency Revenue $506.8 $407.9 24.2% 21.8% Core Revenue $499.3 $404.3 23.5% 21.1% Gross Profit Margin 51.0% 47.7% 330 bps - Income from Operations $57.4 $11.9 382.4% - EPS (GAAP) ($0.19) ($0.69) 72.5% - Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.26 ($0.01) n/a - Adjusted Free Cash Flow ($13.1) ($28.4) 53.9% - Adjusted EBITDA $152.4 $102.0 49.4% -

Core revenue , which excludes contract manufacturing and other licensing revenue, increased to $499.3 million dollars in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $404.3 million in the similar period last year, or a 21.1% increase on constant currency terms





, which excludes contract manufacturing and other licensing revenue, increased to $499.3 million dollars in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $404.3 million in the similar period last year, or a 21.1% increase on constant currency terms Net loss for the first quarter was ($39.1) million, or ($0.19) per share, compared with net loss of ($101.2) million, or ($0.69) per share, in the first quarter of 2020





for the first quarter was ($39.1) million, or ($0.19) per share, compared with net loss of ($101.2) million, or ($0.69) per share, in the first quarter of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $152.4 million, an increase of 49.4% as compared to $102.0 million in the prior year period





for the first quarter was $152.4 million, an increase of 49.4% as compared to $102.0 million in the prior year period Adjusted free cash flow for the first quarter was ($13.1) million, compared with ($28.4) million in the prior year period



Results by Segment

“During the quarter, we experienced top-line growth across each of our geographies and saw particular strength in our largest segment, Americas, which was up nearly 29% for the period,” said Smith. “This was driven by pronounced growth in both Clinical Labs and Transfusion Medicine. Growth in our other three segments gained momentum throughout the quarter, and China had a particularly strong rebound with 11% top-line growth on a constant currency basis.”

Revenues by segment were as follows:

$ millions



Quarter Ended Change April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 as reported constant currency Americas $321.4 $250.5 28.3% 28.8% EMEA $68.5 $58.7 16.8% 8.2% Greater China $55.0 $46.3 18.7% 10.6% Other $61.9 $52.4 18.2% 15.1% Total Revenue $506.8 $407.9 24.2% 21.8%

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of April 4, 2021, the Company had $153.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared to $132.8 million of cash and cash equivalents on January 3, 2021. Total debt at April 4, 2021 was $2.4 billion, a 36% decrease compared with $3.7 billion on January 3, 2021.

During the first quarter:

The Company completed its IPO in early February 2021, including full exercise of the over-allotment option by the underwriters, and raised approximately $1.4 billion in net proceeds that were used primarily for debt reduction.

Ortho created additional financial flexibility by amending its revolving credit facility in February 2021 to upsize from $350 million to $500 million and extend the maturity date to 2026.

The Company received credit ratings upgrades by both Moody’s and S&P Global after reducing debt with the IPO proceeds.



Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The Company today raised financial guidance for the fiscal year 2021 as follows:

Fiscal Year 2021 Prior Guidance

FY 2021 Core Revenue $1.93 - $1.96 billion $1.86 - $1.9 billion Constant Currency Core Revenue Growth 9% – 11% 7% – 9% Adjusted EBITDA $520 - $532 million $504 - $517 million Adjusted EBITDA Growth 14% -16.5% 10% - 13% Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.64 - $0.69 $0.57 - $0.63

“We closed the first quarter very strong, and we are pleased to raise our outlook for all of our key performance indicators in 2021,” said Joseph Busky, chief financial officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. “Our successful initial public offering and sustained annual cash flow generation are allowing us to strengthen our balance sheet and explore expansion opportunities within our current markets as well as through entry into additional high-growth markets that would complement our current businesses. We have the right strategy and the right team to drive long-term shareholder value and remain focused on driving further product innovation, commercial excellence and operational efficiency across our organization. We look forward to continuing to execute at a high level throughout fiscal year 2021.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, such as constant-currency growth rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow eliminate impacts of certain non-cash, unusual or other items that that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The Company’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management’s financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results, comparison to competitors’ operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release. For example, such reconciling items include the impact of unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses, gains or losses that are unusual or nonrecurring in nature, as well as discrete taxable events. We cannot estimate or project these items and they may have a substantial and unpredictable impact on our results presented in accordance with GAAP. Some columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures.

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net revenue $ 506.8 $ 407.9 Cost of revenue, excluding amortization of intangible assets 248.2 213.2 Gross profit 258.6 194.7 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 131.5 117.4 Research and development expense 28.9 23.6 Amortization of intangible assets 33.4 33.0 Other operating expense, net 7.4 8.8 Income from operations 57.4 11.9 Interest expense, net 43.4 52.2 Tax indemnification income, net (0.2 ) (2.5 ) Other expense, net 50.0 59.3 Loss before provision for income taxes (35.8 ) (97.1 ) Provision for income taxes 3.3 4.1 Net loss $ (39.1 ) $ (101.2 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.69 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 206.2 146.3





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions) April 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 153.8 $ 132.8 Accounts receivable 324.1 318.7 Inventories 291.1 278.7 Other current assets 150.8 127.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 805.6 832.0 Goodwill 576.1 580.1 Intangible assets, net 983.4 1,016.7 Deferred income taxes 7.8 8.0 Other assets 99.8 107.5 Total assets $ 3,392.5 $ 3,401.5 Accounts payable $ 130.3 $ 146.2 Accrued liabilities 260.9 284.7 Deferred revenue 34.3 35.5 Current portion of borrowings 139.4 160.0 Long-term borrowings 2,240.3 3,558.5 Employee-related obligations 38.9 39.3 Other liabilities 103.8 120.8 Deferred income taxes 68.0 67.3 Total liabilities 3,015.9 4,412.3 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 376.6 (1,010.8 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 3,392.5 $ 3,401.5





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Cash used in operating activities $ (9.9 ) $ (17.5 ) Cash used in investing activities (10.7 ) (18.3 ) Cash provided by financing activities 41.1 316.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (0.2 ) (2.5 ) Increase in cash 20.3 277.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 144.2 84.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 164.5 $ 361.9 April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Reconciliation to amounts within the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153.8 $ 349.8 Restricted cash included in Other assets 10.7 12.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 164.5 $ 361.9





ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results (Unaudited) Fiscal First Quarter Ended (Dollars in millions) April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net loss $ (39.1 ) $ (101.2 ) Interest expense, net 43.4 52.2 Provision for income taxes 3.3 4.1 Depreciation and amortization 82.7 79.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt 50.5 10.0 Stock-based compensation 3.5 1.6 Restructuring and severance related costs (a) 1.3 2.4 Tax indemnification income, net (0.2 ) (2.5 ) Foreign currency exchange losses (b) - 49.3 Other adjustments (c) 6.9 6.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 152.4 $ 102.0 Fiscal First Quarter Ended (Dollars in millions) April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net loss $ (39.1 ) $ (101.2 ) Intangible amortization 33.4 33.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 50.5 10.0 Stock-based compensation 3.5 1.6 Restructuring and severance related costs (a) 1.3 2.4 Foreign currency exchange losses (b) - 49.3 Other adjustments (c) 6.9 6.3 Total adjustments 95.6 102.6 Tax effect of reconciling items (d) (2.0 ) (3.3 ) Discrete tax items (e) 0.3 - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 54.9 $ (1.9 ) Adjusted basic EPS $ 0.27 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.26 $ (0.01 )

(a) Represents restructuring and severance costs related to several discrete initiatives intended to strengthen operational performance and to support building our commercial capabilities including a project announced in fiscal year ended January 3, 2016 to outsource equipment manufacturing operations in Rochester, New York and a project announced in fiscal year ended December 30, 2018 to transfer certain production lines among facilities.

(b) For fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020, this represents non-cash unrealized gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of transactions denominated in foreign currencies primarily related to intercompany loans. In fiscal year 2021, the Company initiated programs to mitigate the impact of foreign currencies related to intercompany loans in our results and, as a result, such non-cash net unrealized losses were approximately $22 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2021. Given we expect these programs to continue to mitigate the impact in future periods, we will not be adjusting-our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for non-cash unrealized gains and losses resulting from the remeasurement of transactions denominated in foreign currencies starting in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

(c) Represents miscellaneous other adjustments related to unusual items impacting our results including the elimination of management fees, non-cash derivative mark-to-market (gain) loss and certain asset write-downs. See information below:





Fiscal First Quarter Ended ($ in millions) April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 EU medical device regulation transition costs $ 0.9 $ 1.1 Principal shareholder management fee 0.8 0.8 Derivative mark-to-market loss 0.6 1.0 Other 4.6 3.4 Total other adjustments $ 6.9 $ 6.3

(d) Non-GAAP adjustments were tax effected based on the nature of the expense and related jurisdiction, many of which are impacted by valuation allowances resulting in little to no tax impact.

(e) We exclude deferred tax resulting from changes in tax law and expiration of statutes, adjustments for uncertain tax positions, and other unusual items not related to current operating results.

Fiscal First Quarter Ended ($ in millions) April 4, 2021 March 29, 2020 Net cash used in operating activities - GAAP $ (9.9 ) $ (17.5 ) Adjustments: Net cash used in investing activities - GAAP (10.7 ) (18.3 ) Unusual or non-recurring payments 7.5 7.4 Adjusted free cash flow (f) $ (13.1 ) $ (28.4 )

(f) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less net cash used in investing activities accounted for under GAAP plus or minus any unusual or non-recurring payments.

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results Core and Non-Core Revenue and Revenue by Segment (Unaudited) Fiscal first quarter ended April 4,

2021 March 29,

2020 Percent Change Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth Rate (a) Core Revenue $ 499.3 $ 404.3 23.5 % $ 9.2 21.1 % Non-Core Revenue 7.5 3.6 106.4 % - 106.4 % Net Revenue $ 506.8 $ 407.9 24.2 % $ 9.2 21.8 % Segment net revenue Americas $ 321.4 $ 250.5 28.3 % $ (0.7 ) 28.8 % EMEA 68.5 58.7 16.8 % 4.8 8.2 % Greater China 55.0 46.3 18.7 % 3.7 10.6 % Other 61.9 52.4 18.2 % 1.6 15.1 % Net revenue $ 506.8 $ 407.9 24.2 % $ 9.2 21.8 %

(a) The term “constant currency” means we have translated local currency revenues for all reporting periods into U.S. dollars using the same comparable foreign currency exchange rates. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







