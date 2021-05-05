Altus Group Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, released today final voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) held virtually earlier today. A total of 34,790,658 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 84.58% of the 41,131,320 issued and outstanding common shares as at March 19, 2021.



Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 19, 2021, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Angela Brown 33,960,166 97.76 779.821 2.24 Colin Dyer 34,575,739 99.53 164,248 0.47 Anthony Gaffney 34,684,638 99.84 55,349 0.16 Michael Gordon 34,734,538 99.98 5,449 0.02 Anthony Long 34,677,062 99.82 62,925 0.18 Diane MacDiarmid 34,575,139 99.53 164,848 0.47 Raymond C. Mikulich 34,517,791 99.36 222,196 0.64 Janet Woodruff 34,677,822 99.82 62,165 0.18

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 34,760,082 (99.91%) votes were cast in favour, with 30,576 (0.09%) votes withheld.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 33,115,546 (95.32%) votes cast in favour, and 1,624,441 (4.68%) votes against.

A replay of the Meeting, including Management’s presentation, is available through a webcast posted on Altus Group’s website, www.altusgroup.com, under the Investor Relations section.

