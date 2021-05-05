Ormat Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CONTINUE TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AT BOTH ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY STORAGE SEGMENTS

REITERATE 2021 ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

INCREASED ENERGY STORAGE PIPELINE TO 2 GW

RENO, Nev., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 145.0 142.9 1.5 % Product 8.6 47.4 (81.8

)% Energy Storage 12.7 1.8 589.1

% Total Revenues 166.4 192.1 (13.4

)% Gross margin (%) Electricity 44.9 % 50.0 % Product 6.6 % 22.0 % Energy Storage 62.4 % (5.6 )% Gross margin (%) 44.3 % 42.6 % Operating income ($ millions) 49.9 61.1 (18.3 )% Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 15.3 26.0 (41.4 )% Diluted EPS ($) 0.27 0.51 (47.1 )% Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 24.1 26.0 (7.3 )% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.42 0.51 (17.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 99.2 106.0 (6.4

)%

(1) Reconciliation is set forth below in this release

“Our first quarter results reflect continued strength from our Electricity and our rapidly growing Energy Storage segments that were able to partially offset a $9.9 million reduction in gross profit in the Product segment that was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the $4.9 million of insurance income related to Puna that was received in the first quarter of last year,” commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to show revenue growth in both the Electricity and Energy Storage segments and are expecting to maintain growth and improve Adjusted EBITDA.”

“Ormat’s pipeline of energy storage projects continues to expand, and we have secured large quantities of batteries that will be delivered over the next four years on competitive terms in order to support our growing needs,” added Mr. Blachar. “This segment continues to contribute positive Adjusted EBITDA and we are increasingly confident that growth will accelerate.”

“This year we will lay additional groundwork to accelerate the growth of our Electricity and Energy Storage segments,” added Mr. Blachar. “Governments around the world continue to support renewable energy, and the current U.S. administration has indicated an eagerness to invest in infrastructure, particularly for clean energy. We are well-positioned to take advantage of these trends. We expect to increase our combined geothermal, energy storage and solar generating portfolio to approximately 1.5 GW by 2023, with a significant contribution coming from our energy storage business. This will enable an annual run-rate of $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA towards the end of 2022.”

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $15.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the first quarter of last year, representing a decrease of 41.4% and 47.1%, respectively, mainly as a result of the February power crisis in Texas, which led to emergency regulations impacting our Rabbit Hill energy storage project, as well as the slowdown in Ormat’s Products segment;

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $24.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share compared to $26.0 million or $0.51 per diluted share in 2020. Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders in the first quarter of 2021 was adjusted to exclude a one-time net expense of $12.1 million pre-tax and $8.8 million after tax related to the February power crisis in Texas, which caused a significant increase in demand for electricity on the one hand and a decrease in the electricity supply in the region on the other hand, leading to a significant increase in the Responsive Reserve Service market price. The following is a breakdown of the pre-tax net expense as recorded in our P&L: Revenue of $5.4 million under Energy Storage segment Expense of $3.0 million under General and Administrative Expenses Loss of $14.5 million under Derivatives and Foreign Currency Transaction Gains (Losses);

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% to $99.2 million, from $106.0 million in the first quarter of last year mainly due to a $9.9 million reduction in Product segment gross profit this quarter and BI insurance income of $4.9 million recorded in the first quarter of last year (a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below in this release);

Electricity segment revenues increased slightly compared to the first quarter of last year, supported by a contribution from newly added capacity at the Steamboat Complex and from Puna’s resumed operation, partially offset by curtailments in the Olkaria complex in Kenya due to COVID-19 and lower resource performance in the complex that caused a reduction in generation. We are evaluating a recovery plan to restore the complex’s generating capacity;

Product segment revenues decreased 81.8% to $8.6 million, down from $47.4 million in the same quarter last year, impacted mainly by COVID-19;

Product segment backlog stands at $37.2 million as of May 5, 2021;

Energy Storage segment revenues were a record $12.7 million compared to $1.8 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly related to higher revenues at our Rabbit Hill project driven by the February power crisis in Texas, and revenues from our Pomona asset in California which was acquired in July 2020;

We announced the commercial operation of the 10 MW/40 MWh Vallecito Battery Energy Storage System (Vallecito BESS). The Vallecito BESS provides local resource adequacy to Southern California Edison (SCE) under a 20-year energy storage resource adequacy agreement. In addition, the facility will provide ancillary services and energy optimization through participation in merchant markets run by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO);

The Puna power plant is currently generating approximately 20 MW. We plan to connect two injection wells during the second quarter and are targeting close to full capacity in mid-2021. While the enactment of the new PPA, signed with HELCO at the end of 2019, was recently delayed by the PUC, we will continue selling electricity under our existing long-term PPA;

McGinness Hills expansion is completed and we are in late stage of start-up; and

We released two energy storage systems for construction, the 20 MW/MWh Andover and the 7 MW/MWh Howell, that are located in New Jersey and will sell ancillary services to PJM. We are targeting commercial operation in the first half of 2022.

2021 GUIDANCE

Total revenues of between $645 million and $680 million;

Electricity segment revenues between $570 million and $580 million; The electricity segment includes $33 million from the Puna power plant in Hawaii, assuming we will meet our target of bringing the plant close to full operation in mid-2021;

Product segment revenues of between $50 million and $70 million;

Energy Storage revenues of between $25 million and $30 million;

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $400 million and $410 million; Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $32 million.



The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2021. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.



DIVIDEND

On May 5, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2021. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES



With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 83 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three-Month periods Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 144,988 142,856 Product 8,643 47,411 Energy storage 12,721 1,846 Total revenues 166,352 192,113 Cost of revenues: Electricity 79,851 71,368 Product 8,074 36,978 Energy storage 4,780 1,949 Total cost of revenues 92,705 110,295 Gross profit 73,647 81,818 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 876 1,619 Selling and marketing expenses 4,276 4,794 General and administrative expenses 18,606 16,745 Business interruption insurance income — (2,397 ) Operating income 49,889 61,057 Other income (expense): Interest income 263 402 Interest expense, net (19,016 ) (17,273 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (16,866 ) 393 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 6,355 4,132 Other non-operating income (expense), net (331 ) 78 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 20,294 48,789 Income tax provision (3,007 ) (18,148 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 542 (735 ) Net income 17,829 29,906 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,570 ) (3,873 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 15,259 26,033 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.27 0.51 Diluted: 0.27 0.51 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 55,988 51,036 Diluted 56,735 51,526





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 376,630 448,252 Marketable securities at fair value 27,735 — Restricted cash and cash equivalents 88,449 88,526 Receivables: Trade 139,711 149,170 Other 10,513 17,987 Inventories 38,408 35,321 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 20,876 24,544 Prepaid expenses and other 22,613 15,354 Total current assets 724,935 779,154 Investment in unconsolidated companies 104,519 98,217 Deposits and other 52,956 66,989 Deferred income taxes 119,217 119,299 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,148,589 2,099,046 Construction-in-process 471,548 479,315 Operating leases right of use 15,627 16,347 Finance leases right of use 8,336 11,633 Intangible assets, net 189,249 194,421 Goodwill 24,237 24,566 Total assets 3,859,213 3,888,987 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 148,071 152,763 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 12,686 11,179 Current portion of long-term debt: Senior secured notes 24,963 24,949 Other loans 36,240 35,897 Full recourse 26,168 17,768 Operating lease liabilities 2,935 2,922 Finance lease liabilities 3,171 3,169 Total current liabilities 254,234 248,647 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 306,891 315,195 Other loans 276,186 284,928 Full recourse: Senior unsecured bonds 698,271 717,534 Other loans 59,601 59,556 Operating lease liabilities 12,332 12,897 Finance lease liabilities 5,851 9,104 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 107,105 111,476 Deferred income taxes 87,421 87,972 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 3,094 1,970 Liabilities for severance pay 18,202 18,749 Asset retirement obligation 64,354 63,457 Other long-term liabilities 6,086 6,235 Total liabilities 1,899,628 1,937,720 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,706 9,830 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,264,828 1,262,446 Retained earnings 558,644 550,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,920 ) (6,620 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,816,608 1,805,985 Noncontrolling interest 133,271 135,452 Total equity 1,949,879 1,941,437 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 3,859,213 3,888,987

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric because it is a metric used by our Board of Directors and senior management in evaluating our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three-Month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net income 17,829 29,906 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 18,753 16,871 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,007 18,148 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and

depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 2,465 2,677 Depreciation and amortization 40,829 35,288 EBITDA 82,883 102,890 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative 2,086 (561 ) Stock-based compensation 2,097 1,989 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 484 540 Reversal of a contingent liability (418 ) — Allowance for bad debts related to February power crisis in Texas 2,980 — Hedge losses resulting from February power crisis in Texas 9,133 — Settlement expenses — 1,188 Adjusted EBITDA 99,245 106,046

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three-Month Periods Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended March 31 (Dollars in millions except, per share data) 2021 2020 Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 15.3 $ 26.0 One-time net expense related to February power crisis in Texas $ 8.8 $ — Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $ 24.1 $ 26.0 Weighted average number of shares diluted used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the

Company's stockholders 56.7 51.5 Diluted Adjusted EPS 0.42 0.51



