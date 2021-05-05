Laredo Petroleum Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, OK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or the "Company") today announced its first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results.



First-Quarter 2021 Highlights

Generated $71 million of cash flows from operating activities and $22 million of Free Cash Flow 1

Sold 723,579 shares at an average price of $38.75 for net proceeds of $26.9 million through the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM program")

Reduced Net Debt 1 by $30 million during the quarter

by $30 million during the quarter Produced an average of 24,261 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), an increase of 11% from fourth-quarter 2020

Produced an average of 78,989 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day, a decrease of 4% from fourth-quarter 2020

Reduced drilling, completions and equipment costs for a 10,000-foot well to $525 per foot and held costs incurred during first-quarter 2021 to $70 million

Reduced total lease operating expenses ("LOE") by 3% versus fourth-quarter 2020; unit LOE increased by 4% to $2.66 per BOE, but well below expectations of $3.45 per BOE

"Our results in the first quarter are reflective of the solid, consistent execution that underpins the Company's strategic transformation," stated Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We maintained a disciplined approach to personnel expenses, continued to drive well costs lower, substantially outperformed our assumptions for lease operating expenses and quickly and safely overcame disruptions that arose from adverse weather in the Permian Basin. We again delivered on our commitment to improve our balance sheet, generating Free Cash Flow1 and opportunistically selling equity through our ATM program to pay down debt. Our transition to Howard County is driving an inflection point in the Company's capital efficiency and we are continuing to optimize our land position and development plan to facilitate further improvements."

First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $75.4 million, or $6.33 per diluted share, including a $122.2 million non-cash loss on derivatives. Adjusted Net Income1 for the first quarter of 2021 was $20.3 million, or $1.69 per adjusted diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2021 was $93.3 million.

1Non-GAAP financial measure; please see supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Operations Summary

In the first quarter of 2021, Laredo's total production averaged 78,989 BOE per day, including oil production of 24,261 BOPD. Winter storms in the Permian Basin during February 2021 temporarily disrupted both production activities and drilling and completions operations, impacting total and oil production for first-quarter 2021 by an estimated 5,700 BOE per day and 1,700 BOPD, respectively. Despite the weather impact, first-quarter 2021 oil production was positively impacted by the Company's first package of wells in Howard County, the 15-well Gilbert/Passow package, which was the primary driver of oil production growth of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Unit LOE for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.66 per BOE, an increase of 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020, but below expectations of $3.45 per BOE. The difference versus expectations was a result of reduced activity levels related to winter storms and higher than anticipated production.

Late in first-quarter 2021, Laredo completed the 12-well Trentino/Whitmire package in Howard County, with all wells currently cleaning up or early in their production history. This is the Company's second well package to be completed in Howard County. Oil production in the second quarter of 2021 is expected to be positively impacted by production from the package, resulting in expected 9% - 13% oil production growth versus first-quarter 2021.

The Company is currently operating two drilling rigs and one completions crew in Howard County and expects to complete the 13-well Davis package during the second quarter of 2021. Beginning with the Davis package, Laredo has widened development spacing in the Wolfcamp formation to further enhance the capital efficiency of the Company's Howard County development program. Future development spacing is expected to utilize eight wells per unit in the Wolfcamp formation and four wells per unit in the Lower Spraberry formation.

Costs Incurred

During the first quarter of 2021, total costs incurred were $70 million, comprised of $57 million in drilling and completions activities, $3 million in land, exploration and data related costs, $5 million in infrastructure, including Laredo Midstream Services investments, and $5 million in other capitalized costs.

Laredo continues to drive drilling, completions and equipment costs per well lower through efficiency gains and savings realized by utilizing the Company-owned sand mine in Howard County. Costs for the Company's first two well packages in Howard County were $525 per lateral foot, below initial estimates of $540 per lateral foot.

Environmental, Social, Governance

In February 2021, Laredo further demonstrated the Company's commitment to responsible and sustainable operations, committing to significant reductions in greenhouse gas intensity, methane emissions and the elimination of routine flaring by 2025. Supporting these goals, Laredo's Board of Directors again integrated targets for the reduction of flaring and reportable spills into the Company's executive compensation program, linking 15% of the short-term incentive program payout to these metrics.

During the first quarter of 2021, Laredo flared/vented just 0.22% of produced natural gas, down from 1.52% in the first-quarter of 2020 and 0.71% for full-year 2020.

Liquidity

At March 31, 2021, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $220 million on its $725 million senior secured credit facility, resulting in available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit, of $461 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $44 million, total liquidity was $505 million.

At May 3, 2021, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $230 million on its $725 million senior secured credit facility. Available capacity, after the reduction for outstanding letters of credit, was $451 million. Including cash and cash equivalents of $48 million, total liquidity was $499 million.

At March 31, 2021, Laredo had executed $26.9 million of the $75 million authorized under the Company's ATM program. Proceeds from the share sales were utilized to reduce borrowing on the Company's senior secured credit facility.

Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for total and oil production for second-quarter and full-year 2021.

2Q-21E FY-21E Total production (MBOE per day) 83.0 - 86.0 80.0 - 85.0 Oil production (MBOPD) 26.5 - 27.5 27.3 - 29.3

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for selected revenue and expense items for the second quarter of 2021.

2Q-21E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 100% NGL (% of WTI) 27% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 71% Other ($ MM): Net income (expense) of purchased oil ($4.3) Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $2.85 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 7.00% Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $1.55 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP, $/BOE) $1.50 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash and non-cash, $/BOE) $0.40 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $5.75

Conference Call Details

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Selected operating data Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 2,183 2,655 NGL (MBbl) 2,321 2,467 Natural gas (MMcf) 15,630 16,512 Oil equivalents (MBOE)(1)(2) 7,109 7,874 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/D)(2) 78,989 86,532 Average daily oil sales volumes (BOPD)(2) 24,261 29,178 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 58.48 $ 45.19 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 17.96 $ 4.68 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 2.12 $ 0.26 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 28.48 $ 17.26 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 45.03 $ 56.59 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 11.25 $ 6.85 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 1.66 $ 0.94 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 21.15 $ 23.21 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 2.66 $ 2.80 Production and ad valorem taxes 1.87 1.17 Transportation and marketing expenses 1.71 1.72 Midstream service expenses 0.12 0.15 General and administrative (excluding LTIP) 1.36 1.33 Total selected operating expenses $ 7.72 $ 7.17 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ 0.23 $ 0.02 LTIP non-cash $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 5.36 $ 7.78

_________________________________________________________

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts that are not rounded.

(3) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(4) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on it's average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods in accordance with GAAP and an adjustment to reflect premiums incurred previously or upon settlement that are attributable to commodity derivatives that settled during the respective periods.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,262 $ 48,757 Accounts receivable, net 67,704 63,976 Derivatives — 7,893 Other current assets 26,123 15,964 Total current assets 138,089 136,590 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 7,953,141 7,874,932 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 60,260 70,020 Less accumulated depletion and impairment (6,852,688 ) (6,817,949 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 1,160,713 1,127,003 Midstream service assets, net 111,083 112,697 Other fixed assets, net 31,576 32,011 Property and equipment, net 1,303,372 1,271,711 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,955 17,973 Other noncurrent assets, net 18,487 16,336 Total assets $ 1,474,903 $ 1,442,610 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 49,065 $ 38,279 Accrued capital expenditures 27,924 28,275 Undistributed revenue and royalties 32,018 24,728 Derivatives 128,394 31,826 Operating lease liabilities 11,263 11,721 Other current liabilities 43,579 62,766 Total current liabilities 292,243 197,595 Long-term debt, net 1,145,374 1,179,266 Derivatives 29,821 12,051 Asset retirement obligations 66,280 64,775 Operating lease liabilities 6,459 8,918 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,294 1,448 Total liabilities 1,543,471 1,464,053 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized and 12,899,660 and 12,020,164 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 129 120 Additional paid-in capital 2,426,769 2,398,464 Accumulated deficit (2,495,466 ) (2,420,027 ) Total stockholders' equity (68,568 ) (21,443 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,474,903 $ 1,442,610





Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Condensed consolidated statements of operations Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenues: Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 202,457 $ 135,885 Midstream service revenues 1,296 2,683 Sales of purchased oil 46,477 66,424 Total revenues 250,230 204,992 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 18,918 22,040 Production and ad valorem taxes 13,283 9,244 Transportation and marketing expenses 12,127 13,544 Midstream service expenses 858 1,170 Costs of purchased oil 49,916 79,297 General and administrative 13,073 12,562 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 38,109 61,302 Impairment expense — 186,699 Other operating expenses 1,143 1,106 Total costs and expenses 147,427 386,964 Operating income (loss) 102,803 (181,972 ) Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (154,365 ) 297,836 Interest expense (25,946 ) (24,970 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (13,320 ) Other, net 1,307 (511 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net (179,004 ) 259,035 Income (loss) before income taxes (76,201 ) 77,063 Income tax benefit (expense): Deferred 762 (2,417 ) Total income tax benefit (expense) 762 (2,417 ) Net income (loss) $ (75,439 ) $ 74,646 Net income (loss) per common share(1): Basic $ (6.33 ) $ 6.43 Diluted $ (6.33 ) $ 6.39 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1): Basic 11,918 11,618 Diluted 11,918 11,673

__________________________________________________________________________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net income per common share and weighted-average common shares outstanding were retroactively adjusted for the Company's 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective June 1, 2020.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (75,439 ) $ 74,646 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,068 2,376 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 38,109 61,302 Impairment expense — 186,699 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 154,365 (297,836 ) Settlements (paid) received for matured derivatives, net (41,174 ) 47,723 Premiums received (paid) for commodity derivatives 9,041 (477 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,320 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (762 ) 2,417 Other, net 5,477 6,921 Cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 91,685 97,091 Change in current assets and liabilities, net (17,259 ) 18,708 Change in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (3,275 ) (6,210 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 71,151 109,589 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net — (22,876 ) Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (68,329 ) (135,376 ) Midstream service assets (329 ) (761 ) Other fixed assets (551 ) (829 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 189 51 Net cash used in investing activities (69,020 ) (159,791 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 15,000 — Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (50,000 ) (100,000 ) Issuance of January 2025 Notes and January 2028 Notes — 1,000,000 Extinguishment of debt — (808,855 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of costs 26,866 — Other, net 1,508 (19,023 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,626 ) 72,122 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,495 ) 21,920 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 48,757 40,857 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,262 $ 62,777

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Total Costs Incurred

The following table presents the components of the Company's costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs, for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Oil and natural gas properties $ 68,449 $ 152,868 Midstream service assets 876 923 Other fixed assets 600 823 Total costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs $ 69,925 $ 154,614

Laredo Petroleum, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with net income or loss and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities. Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of liquidity or financial performance.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net, less costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for future debt service, capital expenditures, acquisitions, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 71,151 $ 109,589 Less: Change in current assets and liabilities, net (17,259 ) 18,708 Change in noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (3,275 ) (6,210 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 91,685 97,091 Less costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 68,449 152,868 Midstream service assets(1) 876 923 Other fixed assets 600 823 Total costs incurred, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 69,925 154,614 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 21,760 $ (57,523 )

_________________________________________________________

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as income or loss before income taxes (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Income (loss) before income taxes $ (76,201 ) $ 77,063 Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 154,365 (297,836 ) Settlements (paid) received for matured derivatives, net (41,174 ) 47,723 Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) (11,005 ) (477 ) Impairment expense — 186,699 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,320 Loss on disposal of assets, net 72 602 Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 26,057 27,094 Adjusted income tax expense(2) (5,733 ) (5,961 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 20,324 $ 21,133 Net income (loss) per common share(3): Basic $ (6.33 ) $ 6.43 Diluted $ (6.33 ) $ 6.39 Adjusted Net Income per common share(3): Basic $ 1.71 $ 1.82 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.81 Adjusted diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.81 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(3): Basic 11,918 11,618 Diluted 11,918 11,673 Adjusted diluted 12,040 11,673

__________________________________________________________

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

(2) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

(3) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net income per common share, Adjusted Net Income per common share and weighted-average common shares outstanding were retroactively adjusted for the Company's 1-for-20 reverse stock split effective June 1, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, accretion expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the Company's operating performance because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;





helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure; and





is used by management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to the Company's board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. The Company's measurements of Adjusted EBITDA for financial reporting as compared to compliance under its debt agreements differ.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (75,439 ) $ 74,646 Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,068 2,376 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 38,109 61,302 Impairment expense — 186,699 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 154,365 (297,836 ) Settlements (paid) received for matured derivatives, net (41,174 ) 47,723 Net premiums paid for commodity derivatives that matured during the period(1) (11,005 ) (477 ) Accretion expense 1,143 1,106 Loss on disposal of assets, net 72 602 Interest expense 25,946 24,970 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,320 Income tax (benefit) expense (762 ) 2,417 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 93,323 $ 116,848

_________________________________________________________

(1) Reflects net premiums paid previously or upon settlement that are attributable to derivatives settled in the respective periods presented.

Net Debt

Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as the face value of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. Net Debt as of March 31, 2021 was $1.115 billion.