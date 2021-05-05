EmiSwap Combines Best of Gaming and DeFi: NFT Farming on DEX

Dubai, UAE, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) to provide high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs), today announced their plans to launch gamified NFT farming mechanics on its DEX protocol in Q3 2021. EmiSwap’s NFT farming will feature a new approach to liquidity mining by rewarding users with Ordinary, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, or Mythic NFT cards depending on how long and how many assets they stake. Liquidity providers can vest for longer periods to receive significantly larger mining benefits compared to other protocols in the sector.





Despite recent price drops, NonFungible.com reported the average price of NFTs increased significantly during the first quarter of 2021 with over $2 billion spent on NFTs alone. Unlike the traditional NFTs that mainly consist of arts and collectibles, EmiSwap’s NFTs feature the best combination of gaming and DeFi by gamifying NFT farming. EmiSwap’s Magic Card NFTs can be used to maximize earnings, sold on marketplaces, and appropriated as gaming pieces in competitions like Card Wars, a game launching in Q4 2021 inspired by the famous card games Magic: The Gathering and HearthStone. Each Magic Card will provide different rewards including, ESW token bonuses, farm-speeding powers, rare collectibles for Card Wars, and more.





EmiSwap is currently distributing limited-edition NFTs to liquidity providers as an added benefit of their loyalty program. At this stage, NFT items can only be obtained if you supply liquidity and pass Total Value Locked (TVL) milestones that increase in increments of $100,000. The final milestone is $100 million TVL. The campaign consists of 1,000 milestones to serve as a reminder of the ancient Chinese proverb, "A journey of a thousand miles, begins with a single step".





Last week, EmiSwap announced the successful completion of the Seed round with over $1.4 million raised. The DAO-governed protocol is currently in the private investment round to provide further opportunity for investors who couldn’t participate in the overbooked Seed round. The private round will conclude at the end of May 2021 with the launch of multiple launchpad listings.





EmiSwap is the first project of the EmiDAO alliance and its members who are actively involved in managing and supporting the EmiSwap DEX. The EmiDAO alliance includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM, and Everest Group.





About EmiSwap

