Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on July 10, 2021 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on June 19, 2021. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Q1 2021 Headlines:

Revenue increased 23% (6% organic growth, 1% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $1,176 million compared to $953 million in Q1 2020.

A $263 million expense related to the increase in fair value of redeemable preferred securities was incurred in the quarter, $261 million of which is non-cash related. Fair value of the preferred securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus.com Inc.’s (TSXV:TOI) Subordinate Voting Shares.

Net loss for Q1 2021 was $175 million ($0.41 on a diluted per share basis), compared to net income of $83 million ($3.91 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2020.

A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of $448 million including holdbacks, contingent consideration and amounts related to Topicus.com B.V.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $495 million, an increase of 37%, or $135 million, compared to $361 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased $42 million to $269 million, after accounting for the non-controlling interest in Topicus.com Inc., compared to $311 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 14%.

(“FCFA2S”) decreased $42 million to $269 million, after accounting for the non-controlling interest in Topicus.com Inc., compared to $311 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 14%. Subsequent to March 31, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $187 (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments have an estimated value of $11 resulting in total consideration of $198.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1,176 million, an increase of 23%, or $223 million, compared to $953 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 6%, 1% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. For acquired companies, organic growth is calculated as the difference between actual revenues achieved by each company in the financial period following acquisition compared to the estimated revenues they achieved in the corresponding financial period preceding the date of acquisition by Constellation.

In conjunction with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V., Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A. (“Topicus Coop”) issued 5,842,882 Topicus Coop Preference Units (the “Preferred Securities”) to Ijssel B.V. for an initial subscription price of $102 million plus an additional subscription amount of $34 million which will be owed by Ijssel B.V. to the Company and will be payable in May 2021. The Company (through Topicus Coop) also issued 5,842,882 Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to Ijssel B.V. The Preferred Securities are non-voting and are redeemable at the option of the holder for a redemption price of approximately €19.06 ($23.28) per security. The redemption price may either be settled in cash or through the issuance of a variable number of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units. The number of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units would be determined based on the terms of the Preferred Securities. The Preferred Securities are convertible into Topicus Coop Ordinary Units at a conversion ratio of 1:1, and the Topicus Coop Ordinary Units are convertible into Subordinate Voting Shares of Topicus.com Inc. also at a conversion ratio of 1:1. The Preferred Securities holders will also be entitled to a fixed annual cumulative dividend of 5% per annum on the initial Preferred Securities value of approximately €19.06 ($23.28) per security.

The Preferred Securities will be recorded at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The change in fair value of the Preferred Securities is recorded as redeemable preferred securities expense (income) in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income. Based on the Preferred Securities conversion right, the value of the Preferred Securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares. At March 31, 2021 the market price of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares closed at C$82.54 or approximately $65.54. The increase in value from $23.28 to $65.54 multiplied by the 5.8 million Preferred Securities outstanding equals approximately $247 million. The difference between $247 million and the fair value adjustment of $263 million primarily relates to the impact of share price volatility and optionality and the accrued dividend of $2 million.

As the threshold for the mandatory conversion or redemption of all Preferred Securities was reached on April 29, 2021, it is expected that the holders will provide their notification for conversion no later than May 29, 2021 at which time the associated liability excluding accrued dividends will be extinguished and reclassified to equity.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $175 million compared to net income of $83 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis this translated into a net loss per diluted share of $0.41 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of $3.91 for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, CFO increased $135 million to $495 million compared to $361 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 37%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, FCFA2S decreased $42 million to $269 million compared to $311 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 14%.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 495 361 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (2 ) (2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (9 ) (8 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2 ) - Payments of lease obligations (20 ) (14 ) IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge (61 ) (18 ) Property and equipment purchased (4 ) (7 ) Interest and dividends received 1 0 397 311 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (128 ) - Free cash flow available to shareholders 269 311 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 932 $ 758 $ 364 Accounts receivable 518 483 455 Unbilled revenue 128 98 104 Inventories 27 27 32 Other assets 288 219 209 1,892 1,585 1,163 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 92 86 78 Right of use assets 266 251 233 Deferred income taxes 57 52 46 Other assets 80 75 70 Intangible assets 2,759 2,325 1,987 3,254 2,790 2,414 Total assets $ 5,147 $ 4,375 $ 3,577 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. $ 122 $ 113 $ 90 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 34 28 2 Redeemable preferred securities 390 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 637 666 453 Dividends payable 21 21 21 Deferred revenue 1,296 962 1,035 Provisions 15 12 10 Acquisition holdback payables 78 85 78 Lease obligations 77 74 59 Income taxes payable 91 78 60 2,761 2,040 1,809 Non-current liabilities: Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 527 421 348 Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 271 199 143 Deferred income taxes 371 285 250 Acquisition holdback payables 31 37 30 Lease obligations 214 201 191 Other liabilities 139 146 87 1,554 1,288 1,049 Total liabilities 4,315 3,328 2,858 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 99 99 99 Other equity (165 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (67 ) (31 ) (70 ) Retained earnings 950 980 690 Non-controlling interests 15 - - 832 1,048 719 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,147 $ 4,375 $ 3,577





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue License $ 66 $ 57 Professional services 237 178 Hardware and other 39 42 Maintenance and other recurring 834 676 1,176 953 Expenses Staff 641 510 Hardware 22 23 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 96 79 Occupancy 9 9 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 39 51 Professional fees 15 14 Other, net 5 5 Depreciation 29 25 Amortization of intangible assets 118 94 975 810 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (13 ) (6 ) IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 61 18 Finance and other expense (income) (2 ) (0 ) Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 3 5 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 263 - Finance costs 15 11 327 28 Income (loss) before income taxes (126 ) 115 Current income tax expense (recovery) 64 44 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (14 ) (12 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 49 33 Net income (loss) (175 ) 83 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. (9 ) 83 Non-controlling interests (166 ) - Net income (loss) (175 ) 83 Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc. Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 3.91





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (175 ) $ 83 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (23 ) (30 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of income tax (23 ) (30 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (198 ) $ 53 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. (17 ) (30 ) Non-controlling interests (6 ) - Total other comprehensive income (loss) $ (23 ) $ (30 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Constellation Software Inc. (26 ) 53 Non-controlling interests (172 ) - Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (198 ) $ 53





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock

Other equity Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 99 $ - $ (31 ) $ 980 $ 1,048 - $ 1,048 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income (loss) - - - (9 ) (9 ) (166 ) (175 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (17 ) - (17 ) (6 ) (23 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) - (17 ) (6 ) (23 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (17 ) (9 ) (26 ) (172 ) (198 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Special dividend of Topicus Subordinated Voting Shares - (141 ) (16 ) - (157 ) 157 - Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests (note 4) - (21 ) (2 ) - (23 ) 23 - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - (3 ) - 0 (3 ) 6 3 Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 99 $ (165 ) $ (67 ) $ 950 $ 817 $ 15 $ 832





CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2020 Equity Attributable to Shareholders of CSI Capital

stock

Other equity Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (40 ) $ 628 $ 687 $ - $ 687 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 83 83 - 83 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (30 ) - (30 ) - (30 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (30 ) - (30 ) - (30 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (30 ) 83 53 - 53 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - (21 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 99 $ - $ (70 ) $ 690 $ 719 $ - $ 719



