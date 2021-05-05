Allarity Therapeutics Updates Preliminary Timetable for Planned Rights Issue

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark (5 May 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced an update of the preliminary timetable for the planned Rights Issue announced on 23 March 2021.



Updated preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

17 May 2021: Publication of the EU growth prospectus.

18 May 2021: Last day of trading in the share, including the right to receive subscription rights.

19 May 2021: First day of trading in the share, excluding the right to receive subscription rights.

20 May 2021: Record date for participation in the Rights Issue, i.e. holders of shares who are registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on this date will receive subscription rights for participation in the Rights Issue with preferential right.

25 May – 3 June 2021: Trading in subscription rights.

25 May – 8 June 2021: Subscription period.

25 May - until registration is completed with the Danish Business Authority: Trading in BTUs.

10 June 2021: Expected day for publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue





About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: Stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI advancing towards a U.S. NDA filing for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Allarity’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Allarity’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. Allarity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law. Allarity’s clinical programs may be delayed or impacted by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Investor Contact:

Jens Knudsen, CFO

+45 8874 2415

Email inquiries: InvestorRelations@allarity.com

Media Contact:

Thomas Pedersen

Carrotize PR & Communications

+45 6062 9390

Email inquiries: tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

The information was submitted for publication on 5 May 2021.





