Parex Announces Strong Q1 2021 Performance: Top Tier Balance Sheet, Industry Leading Netbacks and Free Cash Flow

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta that focuses on sustainable, conventional oil and gas production, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (“First Quarter” or “Q1”). All amounts herein are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

2021 First Quarter Highlights: Best-in-Class Balance Sheet

Quarterly average production was 46,779 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (consisting of 8,131 barrels per day ("bbls/d") of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 36,948 bbls/d of heavy crude oil and 10,200 thousand cubic feet per day ("mcf/d') of conventional natural gas), an increase of approximately 3% on a per basic share basis over the previous quarter ended December 31, 2020. Production decreased 6% on a per basic share basis over the prior year comparative period ("Q1 2020") as a result of the Company reducing capital investment in the low oil price environment of 2020;

Recognized net income of $47.5 million ($0.37 (or CAD $0.47) (1) per share basic) compared to net income of $56.2 million ($0.42 (or CAD $0.55) (1) per share basic) in the previous quarter ended December 31, 2020 and net loss of $3.8 million ($0.03 (or CAD $0.04) (1) per share basic) in Q1 2020;

to purchase 3,501,685 of the Company's common shares for a total cost of $60.1 million (average price of CAD$21.11/share) pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB"); Working capital was $341.7 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $320.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $330.4 million at March 31, 2020. The Company has an undrawn syndicated bank credit facility of $200.0 million; and

Participated in drilling 9 gross (5.05 net) wells(2) in Colombia resulting in 6 oil wells, 1 disposal well, 1 well under test and 1 abandoned prior to total depth well, for a success rate of 86% compared to drilling 20 gross (13.05 net) wells in Q1 2020.

(1) Using USD-CAD Bank of Canada 2021 Q1 average rate of 1.2660, 2020 Q4 average rate of 1.3030 and 2020 Q1 average rate of 1.3449.

(2) Oil wells: Block LLA-34: Tigana-8, Tigana Norte-17, Jacana 38, Jacana 46 and Jacana 58; Boranda: Boranda Sur-2. Disposal well: Block LLA-34: Tigana Norte-35. Under test: Block LLA-32: Azogue-2. Abandoned prior to total depth: Boranda: Boranda Sur-1.

(3) See "Non-GAAP Terms" for further discussion.

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2020 Operational Average daily production Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 8,131 8,380 6,637 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 36,948 44,657 38,332 Crude oil (bbl/d) 45,079 53,037 44,969 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 10,200 7,548 10,038 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 46,779 54,295 46,642 Average daily sales of produced oil & natural gas Oil (bbl/d) 44,618 50,589 44,845 Gas (Mcf/d) 10,200 7,548 10,038 Oil & Gas (boe/d) 46,318 51,847 46,518 Oil inventory - end of period (bbls) 140,916 250,405 99,426 Operating netback ($/boe)(2) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 61.32 51.05 45.26 Oil & natural gas revenue 52.80 38.47 36.95 Royalties (6.13 ) (4.71 ) (3.19 ) Net revenue 46.67 33.76 33.76 Production expense (5.86 ) (5.31 ) (5.26 ) Transportation expense (3.43 ) (4.04 ) (3.74 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 37.38 24.41 24.76 Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe)(2) 29.98 20.63 19.06 Financial (USD$000s except per share amounts) Oil and natural gas revenue 222,058 193,618 167,264 Net income (loss) 47,460 (3,779 ) 56,192 Per share - basic 0.37 (0.03 ) 0.42 Funds flow provided by operations(2) 124,969 97,313 81,567 Per share - basic 0.96 0.69 0.61 Capital expenditures 39,592 71,266 46,932 Free funds flow(2) 85,377 26,047 34,635 Total assets 1,550,441 1,610,341 1,541,081 Working capital surplus 341,686 330,356 320,155 Bank debt(3) — — — Cash 369,756 397,424 330,564 Outstanding shares (000s) Basic (end of period) 128,589 139,801 130,873 Weighted average basic 129,715 141,805 133,812 Diluted (end of period)(4) 131,084 144,211 134,351

(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas production in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) The table above contains Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Terms” for further discussion.

(3) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of March 31, 2021.

(4) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and in-the-money stock options outstanding at the period-end. The March 31, 2021 closing stock price was Cdn$22.41 per share.

2021 Corporate Guidance

As per the Company's normal annual disclosure practices, provided below is Parex' corporate guidance for 2021:

2020 Results 2021 Guidance Production (average for period) 46,518 boe/d(2) 47,000-49,000 boe/d Total capital expenditures(1) $141 million $250-$270 million Current tax effective rate on FFO at $65/bbl Brent — 16-18% Share buy-back program (shares repurchased) 13.9 million 12.9 million Outstanding shares (end of period) 131 million 119-120 million

(1) 2021 work program is dependent on ensuring the health and safety of staff and the communities where the Company operates, therefore, planned capital expenditures may only be partially completed.

(2) Consisting of 6,021 bbls/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 39,197 bbls/d of heavy crude oil and 7,800 mcf/d of conventional natural gas.

Higher Brent oil prices to date in 2021 and Parex' unhedged oil price exposure are expected to contribute to a significant increase to Parex' 2021 FFO. With higher FFO, an increasing cash position and a debt-free balance sheet, Parex is strategically accelerating assessment of its portfolio of operated assets, through increasing exploration and appraisal activity to provide for a strengthened future development inventory.

The planned 2021 capital expenditures are split between maintenance, development/appraisal and exploration/new growth programs. The mid-point of the 2021 production guidance reflects year-over-year production growth of approximately 3% as compared to 2020 average production. The increased 2021 capital expenditure program, as announced by Parex on April 15, 2021, along with the share buy-back program discussed below, is expected to be fully funded from FFO.

The Company's 2021 priority remains the health and safety of its employees, partners and the communities where we operate. Parex will continue to be responsive to changes in commodity prices by managing its production volumes, capital budget and cash costs, further protecting its balance sheet and shareholder value.

Share Buy-Back

As of April 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 4,578,250 common shares, under its NCIB, which commenced on December 23, 2020, at an average cost of CAD$21.44 per share. As of April 30, 2021, Parex has 127,986,773 basic shares outstanding. Parex expects to purchase the maximum allowable 12.9 million shares under the NCIB, prior to its expiry on December 22, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") - May 6, 2021 at 9:30am (Calgary Time)

In response to COVID-19 and to mitigate against its risks, Parex will hold its AGM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:30am MST online through the link found below. The AGM will be held virtually and there will be no in-person attendance to adhere to the restrictions of large gatherings. There will be a corporate presentation by the President and CEO.



We invite all interested parties to access the Meeting related materials and corporate presentation on the corporate website at https://parexresources.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/ .

Annual General Meeting Link: https://web.lumiagm.com/286028367

