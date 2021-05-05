Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) (“Toromont”) is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Nominee
|Total
Votes
For
|Percentage of
Votes In
Favour
|Total
Votes
Withheld
|Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
Total
Votes
|Peter J. Blake
|64,342,046
|99.16%
|542,340
|0.84%
|64,884,386
|Benjamin D. Cherniavsky
|64,533,966
|99.46%
|350,420
|0.54%
|64,884,386
|Jeffery S. Chisholm
|60,870,406
|93.81%
|4,013,980
|6.19%
|64,884,386
|Cathryn E. Cranston
|62,626,622
|96.52%
|2,257,764
|3.48%
|64,884,386
|James W. Gill
|62,849,031
|96.86%
|2,035,355
|3.14%
|64,884,386
|Wayne S. Hill
|63,505,909
|97.88%
|1,378,477
|2.12%
|64,884,386
|Sharon L. Hodgson
|64,177,961
|98.91%
|706,425
|1.09%
|64,884,386
|Scott J. Medhurst
|64,426,972
|99.30%
|457,414
|0.70%
|64,884,386
|Robert M. Ogilvie
|62,933,816
|96.99%
|1,950,570
|3.01%
|64,884,386
|Katherine A. Rethy
|62,861,390
|96.88%
|2,022,996
|3.12%
|64,884,386
|Richard G. Roy
|60,151,181
|92.71%
|4,733,205
|7.29%
|64,884,386
About Toromont
Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.
For more information contact:
|Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790