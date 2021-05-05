Toromont Announces Election of Board of Directors

| Source: Toromont Industries Ltd. Toromont Industries Ltd.

Concord, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH) (“Toromont”) is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, all the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated February 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of Toromont. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

NomineeTotal
Votes
For		Percentage of
Votes In
Favour		Total
Votes
Withheld		Percentage of
Votes
Withheld
Total
Votes
Peter J. Blake64,342,046 99.16%542,340 0.84%64,884,386 
Benjamin D. Cherniavsky64,533,966 99.46%350,420 0.54%64,884,386 
Jeffery S. Chisholm60,870,406 93.81%4,013,980 6.19%64,884,386 
Cathryn E. Cranston62,626,622 96.52%2,257,764 3.48%64,884,386 
James W. Gill62,849,031 96.86%2,035,355 3.14%64,884,386 
Wayne S. Hill63,505,909 97.88%1,378,477 2.12%64,884,386 
Sharon L. Hodgson64,177,961 98.91%706,425 1.09%64,884,386 
Scott J. Medhurst64,426,972 99.30%457,414 0.70%64,884,386 
Robert M. Ogilvie62,933,816 96.99%1,950,570 3.01%64,884,386 
Katherine A. Rethy62,861,390 96.88%2,022,996 3.12%64,884,386 
Richard G. Roy60,151,181 92.71%4,733,205 7.29%64,884,386 

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: The Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory - spanning the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Québec, Ontario and Manitoba in addition to most of the territory of Nunavut. In addition, the Group includes industry leading rental operations, a complementary material handling business and an agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries can be found at www.toromont.com.

For more information contact:

Michael S. McMillan
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Toromont Industries Ltd.
T: (416) 514-4790