Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Bay Elected 47,665,505 76.49 14,651,183 23.51 Harry English Elected 61,738,723 99.07 577,965 0.93 Ingram Gillmore Elected 61,785,223 99.15 531,465 0.85 Don T. Gray Elected 61,825,138 99.21 491,550 0.79 Scott Robinson Elected 61,742,223 99.08 574,465 0.92 Wilson Wang Elected 61,461,453 98.63 855,235 1.37 Bindu Wyma Elected 61,734,702 99.07 581,986 0.93

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Ingram Gillmore

President & CEO

403-538-8463

David Hwang

Vice President Finance & CFO

403-538-8437

Email: info@gearenergy.com

Website: www.gearenergy.com







