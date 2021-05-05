CMC Materials Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 and Increases Full Year Guidance

Record Total Company Revenue of $290.5 Million, 2.2% Higher than Last Year and 0.9% Higher Sequentially

Electronic Materials Segment Revenue of $242.5 million, 10.8% Higher than Last Year and 2.4% Higher Sequentially

Expecting Total Company Revenue for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 to be Up Mid to High Single Digits Sequentially





Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Increased to Between $370 Million and $390 Million



AURORA, Ill., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

“We are pleased to announce another quarter of record revenue driven by our continued technology leadership and execution, particularly in our Electronic Materials segment. We have completed the acquisition of International Test Solutions which we believe is a great addition to our Electronic Materials portfolio that expands our growth opportunities in critical consumables and services used in the semiconductor packaging and test areas,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials. “Looking ahead to our third fiscal quarter, we expect to again deliver sequential growth above this record quarter, across both segments.”

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter

The company’s revenue of $290.5 million, an increase of 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year, and another quarter of record revenue, was driven by continued robust demand in the company’s Electronic Materials segment, which represents more than 80% of the company’s revenue. In the company’s Performance Materials segment, pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) products showed continued stability sequentially, yet continues to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”). The ongoing impact of the Pandemic on the PIM business has resulted in the company recording a non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment charge of $201.5 million. In addition, the company recorded a $6.7 million charge for the wood treatment business related to the previously announced strategic decision to exit this business by approximately the end of calendar year 2021. These charges resulted in a quarterly net loss of $149.8 million compared to net income of $32.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $84.8 million, compared to $85.9 million in the prior year. Year to date, the company generated $123.5 million in cash flow from operations, and $298.5 million in the last twelve months.

Key Financial Information for the Second Quarter

Revenue was $290.5 million, 2.2% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 0.9% sequentially primarily due to higher revenue in CMP slurries and CMP pads.





Net loss was $149.8 million compared to net income of $32.9 million last year. Adjusted net income 1 was $50.7 million, 2.7% lower compared to the prior year, as higher revenue and lower interest expense was offset by higher costs.





was $50.7 million, 2.7% lower compared to the prior year, as higher revenue and lower interest expense was offset by higher costs. Loss per diluted share was $5.13. Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $1.71, 2.3% lower compared to the same quarter last year.





was $1.71, 2.3% lower compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $84.8 million, down 1.3% compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the quarter was 29.2%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2% in the same quarter last year.



1 Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $242.5 million for the quarter, 10.8% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year due to continued strength across all business units. Revenue was 2.4% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $81.3 million, or 33.5% of revenue.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $48.0 million for the quarter, 26.5% lower than revenue in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by the impact of the pandemic on demand for PIM products. Revenue was 6.0% lower sequentially, mainly due to timing of sales in the QED and wood treatment businesses, while PIM demand remained stable. Adjusted EBITDA was $18.8 million, or 39.1% of revenue.

Current Financial Guidance

Sequentially, the company currently expects revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to be up mid to high single digits compared to revenue in the second quarter. Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be up mid single digits and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up high single digits for the third fiscal quarter.

The company increased the full fiscal year 2021 expectation for its Adjusted EBITDA range to between $370 million and $390 million.

With respect to this guidance, and additional current expectations provided in the company’s related slide presentation and prepared commentary, the company notes the continued uncertainty as to the ongoing macroeconomic environment and the impact of the pandemic on the industries in which the company participates.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company’s financial results are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and net debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excludes certain items that affect comparability from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to impairment charges, acquisitions, such as expenses incurred to complete an acquisition and related integration and acquisition-related amortization expenses, costs of restructuring related to the wood treatment business, costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic (“Pandemic”) net of grants received, costs related to the KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire net of insurance recoveries and the effects of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“Tax Act”) and the issued final regulations related to the Tax Act, are not indicative of its core operating results and thus presents these certain measures excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the company participates such as the semiconductor, and oil and gas, industries; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisitions; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment in certain, of the company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the company’s business; the company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the Pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by the company; the company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of changes to tax laws in the jurisdictions in which the company operates; cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CMC Materials’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of CMC Materials’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to CMC Materials’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in CMC Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on November 17, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which the Company expects to file by May 10, 2021. Except as required by law, CMC Materials undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue $ 290,528 $ 287,863 $ 284,193 $ 578,391 $ 567,336 Cost of sales 166,782 164,959 163,091 331,741 317,552 Gross profit 123,746 122,904 121,102 246,650 249,784 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 12,925 12,428 13,230 25,353 26,041 Selling, general and administrative 58,538 55,920 56,209 114,458 110,648 Impairment charges 208,221 7,347 — 215,568 — Total operating expenses 279,684 75,695 69,439 355,379 136,689 Operating (loss) income (155,938 ) 47,209 51,663 (108,729 ) 113,095 Interest expense 9,508 9,608 10,753 19,116 22,673 Interest income 13 23 143 36 458 Other income (expense), net (484 ) 1,452 (1,010 ) 968 (1,407 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (165,917 ) 39,076 40,043 (126,841 ) 89,473 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (16,109 ) 7,546 7,144 (8,563 ) 18,025 Net (loss) income $ (149,808 ) $ 31,530 $ 32,899 $ (118,278 ) $ 71,448 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (5.13 ) $ 1.08 $ 1.12 $ (4.06 ) $ 2.45 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (5.13 ) $ 1.07 $ 1.11 $ (4.06 ) $ 2.41 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,210 29,123 29,287 29,164 29,183 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,210 29,598 29,725 29,164 29,666





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

March 31, 2021 September 30, 2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,836 $ 257,354 Accounts receivable, net 146,238 134,023 Inventories 161,771 159,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,082 26,558 Total current assets 662,927 577,069 Property, plant and equipment, net 358,708 362,067 Other long-term assets 1,204,311 1,437,331 Total assets $ 2,225,946 $ 2,376,467 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 53,194 $ 49,254 Current portion of long-term debt 10,650 10,650 Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 123,508 121,442 Total current liabilities 187,352 181,346 Long-term debt, net of current portion 906,902 910,764 Other long-term liabilities 172,863 210,044 Total liabilities 1,267,117 1,302,154 Stockholders' equity 958,829 1,074,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,225,946 $ 2,376,467





CMC MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (149,808 ) $ 32,899 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 19,695 22,012 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,167 2,285 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery (1,076 ) 206 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 46 — Costs related to Pandemic, net of grants received (421 ) 237 U.S. tax reform — 13 Impairment charges 208,221 — Tax effect on adjustments to net income1 (28,109 ) (5,529 ) Adjusted Net income $ 50,715 $ 52,123





Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (5.13 ) $ 1.11 Adjustments (net of tax)2 : Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 0.52 0.57 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.06 0.05 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery (0.03 ) 0.01 Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received (0.01 ) 0.01 U.S. tax reform — — Impairment charges 6.22 — Adjustment for the dilutive impact of shares 0.08 — Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $ 1.71 $ 1.75 Diluted common shares outstanding 29,210 29,725 Effect of dilutive securities 444 — Adjusted diluted common shares outstanding 29,654 29,725





Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Revenue $ 290,528 $ 284,193 Cost of sales 166,782 163,091 Gross profit $ 123,746 $ 121,102 Gross margin 42.6 % 42.6 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 3,130 3,380 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery (1,076 ) 206 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 46 — Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received 8 31 Adjusted gross profit $ 125,854 $ 124,719 Adjusted gross margin 43.3 % 43.9 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Research, development and technical $ 12,925 $ 13,230 Selling, general, and administrative 58,538 56,209 Impairment charges 208,221 — Operating expenses $ 279,684 $ 69,439 Adjustments2 : Amortization of acquisition related intangibles (16,565 ) (18,632 ) Acquisition and integration-related expenses (2,167 ) (2,285 ) Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received 429 (206 ) Impairment charges (208,221 ) — Adjusted operating expenses $ 53,160 $ 48,316





Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net (loss) income $ (149,808 ) $ 32,899 Interest expense 9,508 10,753 Interest income (13 ) (143 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (16,109 ) 7,144 Depreciation & amortization 32,289 32,550 EBITDA (124,133 ) 83,203 EBITDA margin (42.7 %) 29.3 % Adjustments (pre-tax): Acquisition and integration-related expenses 2,167 2,285 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery (1,076 ) 206 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 46 — Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received (421 ) 237 Impairment charges 208,221 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,804 $ 85,931 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.2 % 30.2 %





Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reconciliation 3 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2021 Low High Net income $ (39,000 ) $ (25,000 ) Interest expense, net4 38,000 38,000 Provision for income taxes4 14,000 19,500 Depreciation4 52,500 52,500 Amortization 85,000 85,000 EBITDA (Consolidated) $ 150,500 $ 170,000 Acquisition and integration-related expenses5 4,536 4,536 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery (1,076 ) (1,076 ) Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business5 72 72 Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received5 841 841 Impairment charges5 215,568 215,568 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance - Consolidated $ 370,441 $ 389,941





Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123,508 $ 112,339 Less: Capital expenditures 21,119 59,192 Free cash flow $ 102,389 $ 53,147 Net cash used in investing activities $ (20,756 ) $ (57,605 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (36,671 ) $ 98,077





Reconciliation of GAAP Debt to Net Debt March 31, 2021 September 30, 2020 Total short-term and long-term debt $ 917,552 $ 921,414 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 324,836 257,354 Total net debt $ 592,716 $ 664,060

1 Tax effect on the adjustments were calculated using the U.S. Federal and state blended tax rate for the respective periods as the related adjustments are mainly U.S. driven.

2 All the adjustments are related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 This is a reconciliation of our indicated full year net income to our adjusted EBITDA. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance, including impairment charges associated with the anticipated closure of our wood treatment business.

4 Amounts represent the mid-point of the current financial guidance provided on November 11, 2020.

5 Amounts represent actual Non-GAAP adjustments in the second quarter fiscal year 2021.