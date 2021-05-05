The KISS PR Brand Story celebrates National Small Business Week – Offers eligible business complimentary consultation on story-writing and press release distribution.

Dallas, TX , May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas based digital pr company and creator or brand story platform that uses storytelling to amplify brand stories, KISS PR offers free consultation to raise brand awareness and complimentary distribution of these stories for eligible small businesses in celebration of the National Small Business.

Program Details:

Start Date: May 6th, 2021

End Date: May 31, 2021

Eligibility: The business must be in the USA and Canada and not be a franchised business

Other: The KISS PR team will need to verify the existence of a business by verifying the website and LinkedIn Business Page of the small business owner who wants to join.

Why Complimentary Service?

"We are a small business and we understand the struggles small business owners go through every single day." Qamar Zaman, CEO of KISS PR.

Our History & Why We Do What We Do

Upon surviving hurricane IVAN KISS PR CEO, who lost his entire business, and coming very close to death on Grand Cayman, Zaman decided to start his freelance business in a small windowless office in Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, TX. Full story here.

"I remember those days when I was living on a day-to-day basis and did not know where my next paycheck will come from. With resilience and a positive mindset, I have come a long way," says Zaman.

During this process, my support system was small businesses that trusted me and helped me by giving me some business. Since that time, I have offered free services to any business owner who was not able to pull through.

KISS PR launched a free marketing and consultation service during covid-19 in March, 2019. As reported by indrastra.com

“Qamar Zaman gives away over a million dollars' worth of free marketing help to struggling businesses in the era of COVID-19.” indrastra.com - You can read the full story here.

Since that time, KISS PR's vision continues to champion small businesses' as SMB’s are the lifeline of the economy, employing 47.1% of the country's workers. They want to spotlight the contribution of the more than 30.7 million strong small businesses, the lifeblood of the US economy.

In a interview with Forbes India.

"My main motive to offer free press release service through KISS PR, is to allow new businesses to grow in the gloomy economic atmosphere during COVID-19." His advice to discouraged businesses is, not to give up in the face of hardship. Forbes

Prospective participants need to send an email to prsales@kisspr.com to join the program. They need to write on their email as a subject that they are joining the free consultation and press release distribution program of KISS PR Brand Story.

About KISS PR Brand Story

KISS PR Brand Story is a storytelling platform trusted by more than 50,000+ storytellers. It is founded by Qamar Zaman, a leading Texas Website Growth expert. KISS PR Brand Story amplifies brand stories by creating a large media pickup with top-tier publications

