T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Comprehensive Analysis of 15+ Key Players and 15+ Key Therapies 

Out of all T-cell Leukemia pipeline therapies, HBI-8000 is set to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function.
DelveInsight’s ‘T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the T-cell Leukemia domain.
Some of the key highlights of the T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report:
- T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 15+ key players and 15+ key therapies.
- Out of all the emerging therapies, HBI-8000 is expected to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its single-agent activity against lymphoma.
- T-cell Leukemia pipeline comprises ASTX 660 (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) is in phase I/II while Valemetostat and Brentuximab vedotin (Seagen/Takeda) is in Phase II stage of development.
- HUYA Bioscience appears to have an upper edge as its therapy, HBI-8000 which is in the pre-registration phase.
- In April 2021, Shorla Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing application of its oncology drug SH-111 which is designed to treat T-cell Leukemia.
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for T-cell Leukemia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
The T-cell Leukemia pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.
T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Clinical Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Valemetostat
|Daiichi Sankyo
|Phase II
|Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors
|Oral
|BNZ-1
|Bioniz
|Phase II
|Interleukin receptor antagonists
|Intravenous
|ASTX 660
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical
|Phase I/II
|Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors;
|Oral
|Brentuximab vedotin
|Seagen /
Takeda
|Phase II
|Apoptosis stimulants
|Intravenous
|HBI-8000
|HUYA Bioscience
|Preregistration
|Ras protein inhibitors
|Oral
T-cell Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment
The T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Small Molecule
- Gene Therapy
- Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Inhalation
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
- Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 and 2 protein inhibitors
- Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors
- Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists
- Interleukin 2 receptor antagonists
- Interleukin 9 receptor antagonists
- 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors
- HDAC 1,2,3, and 10 protein inhibitors
- Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors
By Targets
- Protease
- Multiple Kinase
- Interleukin 15 receptor
- Interleukin 2 receptor
- Interleukin 9 receptor
- Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Daiichi Sankyo; Bioniz; Otsuka Pharmaceutical; Seagen /Takeda; HUYA Bioscience; iCell Gene Therapeutics; Gracell Biotechnology; Ascentage Pharma Group; Celgene Corporation; Shorla Pharma; AVM Biotechnology; Expression Therapeutics; miRagen Therapeutics, and others.
Key T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Valemetostat; BNZ-1; ASTX 660; Brentuximab vedotin; HBI-8000; CD4CAR; CD7 UCAR-T cells; APG-115; Romidepsin; SH-111; Cobomarsen; AVM-0703, and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|T-cell Leukemia Overview
|4
|T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|T-cell Leukemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Assessment
|8
|T-cell Leukemia Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
|10
|Mid-Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase II)
|11
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
|12
|Inactive T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
|13
|T-cell Leukemia Key Companies
|14
|T-cell Leukemia Key Products
|15
|T-cell Leukemia Unmet Needs
|16
|T-cell Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|T-cell Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Analyst Views
|20
|Appendix
