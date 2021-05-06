T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Comprehensive Analysis of 15+ Key Players and 15+ Key Therapies 

Out of all T-cell Leukemia pipeline therapies, HBI-8000 is set to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. 

DelveInsight’s T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the T-cell Leukemia domain.

Some of the key highlights of the T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report:

  • T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 15+ key players and 15+ key therapies.
  • Out of all the emerging therapies, HBI-8000 is expected to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its single-agent activity against lymphoma.
  • T-cell Leukemia pipeline comprises ASTX 660 (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) is in phase I/II while  Valemetostat and Brentuximab vedotin (Seagen/Takeda) is in Phase II stage of development. 
  • HUYA Bioscience appears to have an upper edge as its therapy, HBI-8000 which is in the pre-registration phase. 
  • In April 2021, Shorla Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing application of its oncology drug SH-111 which is designed to treat T-cell Leukemia.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for T-cell Leukemia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The T-cell Leukemia pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Drugs 

DrugCompanyClinical PhaseMoARoA
ValemetostatDaiichi SankyoPhase IIHistone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitorsOral
BNZ-1BionizPhase IIInterleukin receptor antagonistsIntravenous
ASTX 660Otsuka PharmaceuticalPhase I/IIInhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors; Oral
Brentuximab vedotinSeagen /
Takeda		Phase IIApoptosis stimulantsIntravenous
HBI-8000HUYA BiosciencePreregistrationRas protein inhibitorsOral

T-cell Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment 

The T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Small Molecule 
  • Gene Therapy
  • Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous
  • Inhalation
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous 

By Mechanism of Action

  • Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 and 2 protein inhibitors
  • Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors
  • Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists
  • Interleukin 2 receptor antagonists
  • Interleukin 9 receptor antagonists
  • 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors 
  • HDAC 1,2,3, and 10 protein inhibitors
  • Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors

By Targets

  • Protease 
  • Multiple Kinase 
  • Interleukin 15 receptor
  • Interleukin 2 receptor 
  • Interleukin 9 receptor
  • Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Daiichi Sankyo; Bioniz; Otsuka Pharmaceutical; Seagen /Takeda; HUYA Bioscience; iCell Gene Therapeutics; Gracell Biotechnology; Ascentage Pharma Group; Celgene Corporation; Shorla Pharma; AVM Biotechnology; Expression Therapeutics; miRagen Therapeutics, and others.
Key T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Valemetostat; BNZ-1; ASTX 660; Brentuximab vedotin; HBI-8000; CD4CAR; CD7 UCAR-T cells; APG-115; Romidepsin; SH-111; Cobomarsen; AVM-0703, and others.

Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3T-cell Leukemia Overview
4T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics
5T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6T-cell Leukemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7In-depth Commercial T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Assessment
8T-cell Leukemia Collaboration Deals
9Late Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10Mid-Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
12Inactive T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products
13T-cell Leukemia Key Companies
14T-cell Leukemia Key Products
15T-cell Leukemia Unmet Needs
16T-cell Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers
17T-cell Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Analyst Views
20Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.  Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
