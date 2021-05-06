Los Angeles, USA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-cell Leukemia Pipeline: Comprehensive Analysis of 15+ Key Players and 15+ Key Therapies

Out of all T-cell Leukemia pipeline therapies, HBI-8000 is set to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function.

DelveInsight’s ‘T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the T-cell Leukemia domain.

Some of the key highlights of the T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report:

T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 15+ key players and 15+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Out of all the emerging therapies, HBI-8000 is expected to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its single-agent activity against lymphoma.

is expected to capture the maximum patient pool owing to its immunomodulatory function. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylase causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its single-agent activity against lymphoma. T-cell Leukemia pipeline comprises ASTX 660 (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) is in phase I/II while Valemetostat and Brentuximab vedotin (Seagen/Takeda) is in Phase II stage of development.

(Otsuka Pharmaceutical) is in phase I/II while Valemetostat and Brentuximab vedotin (Seagen/Takeda) is in Phase II stage of development. HUYA Bioscience appears to have an upper edge as its therapy, HBI-8000 which is in the pre-registration phase.

appears to have an upper edge as its therapy, HBI-8000 which is in the pre-registration phase. In April 2021, Shorla Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the filing application of its oncology drug SH-111 which is designed to treat T-cell Leukemia.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for T-cell Leukemia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The T-cell Leukemia pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Valemetostat Daiichi Sankyo Phase II Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors Oral BNZ-1 Bioniz Phase II Interleukin receptor antagonists Intravenous ASTX 660 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Phase I/II Inhibitor of apoptosis protein inhibitors; Oral Brentuximab vedotin Seagen /

Takeda Phase II Apoptosis stimulants Intravenous HBI-8000 HUYA Bioscience Preregistration Ras protein inhibitors Oral

T-cell Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment

The T-cell Leukemia Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Enhancer of zeste homolog 1 and 2 protein inhibitors

Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase inhibitors

Interleukin 15 receptor antagonists

Interleukin 2 receptor antagonists

Interleukin 9 receptor antagonists

1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors

HDAC 1,2,3, and 10 protein inhibitors

Mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitors

By Targets

Protease

Multiple Kinase

Interleukin 15 receptor

Interleukin 2 receptor

Interleukin 9 receptor

Histone-lysine N-methyltransferase

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Daiichi Sankyo; Bioniz; Otsuka Pharmaceutical; Seagen /Takeda; HUYA Bioscience; iCell Gene Therapeutics; Gracell Biotechnology; Ascentage Pharma Group; Celgene Corporation; Shorla Pharma; AVM Biotechnology; Expression Therapeutics; miRagen Therapeutics, and others.

Key T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: Valemetostat; BNZ-1; ASTX 660; Brentuximab vedotin; HBI-8000; CD4CAR; CD7 UCAR-T cells; APG-115; Romidepsin; SH-111; Cobomarsen; AVM-0703, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 T-cell Leukemia Overview 4 T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics 5 T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 T-cell Leukemia – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Assessment 8 T-cell Leukemia Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products 12 Inactive T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Products 13 T-cell Leukemia Key Companies 14 T-cell Leukemia Key Products 15 T-cell Leukemia Unmet Needs 16 T-cell Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers 17 T-cell Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 T-cell Leukemia Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

