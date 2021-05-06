Stonewall Kitchen Wins Four Prestigious Specialty Food Industry Awards

York, Maine, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maine specialty food and home goods producer, Stonewall Kitchen is pleased to announce its Stonewall Kitchen Everything Aioli and Tillen Farms Pearl Cherries received gold sofi Awards, and its Napa Valley Naturals Rosé Wine Vinegar received a silver sofi Award from The Specialty Food Association. The Everything Aioli was a winner in the Condiments, Dressings and Marinades category, while the Tillen Farms Pearl Cherries won for the Fruits and Vegetables category and the Napa Valley Naturals Rosé Wine Vinegar won for the Oils and Vinegars category.

Stonewall Kitchen also recently received a gold medal at the BIOL International Olive Oil Competition its Lapas Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive these prestigious awards, and across multiple brands within the Stonewall Kitchen family of brands.” said Natalie King, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Stonewall Kitchen. “It’s exciting to see such a variety of products getting recognized, as our team is constantly striving to produce and source the highest quality and most innovative products in the industry. Our Everything Aioli is a perfect spread inspired by the ever-popular bagel seasoning, our premium Tillen Farms Pearl Cherries bring a sweet finish to cocktails or sundaes, the Napa Valley Naturals Rose Wine Vinegar will instantly brighten up your salads or steamed veggies and the Lapas Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil has a hint of pepper flavor, which I love for simply dipping bread into. It’s the only EVOO I keep in my pantry!”

This is the 34th award Stonewall Kitchen has received from the Specialty Food Association in 26 years.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,500 wholesale accounts nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

