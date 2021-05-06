EssilorLuxottica : First quarter revenue shows solid return to growth at +14.3% versus 2020

English French Italian

First quarter revenue shows

solid return to growth at +14.3%1 versus 2020

Revenue above 2019 level 1 despite COVID-19 pandemic , up 2% at constant exchange rates 1

Strong momentum in prescription lenses and optical retail

E -commerce up 61% v er s us 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

North America, China and Australia driving the performance

Strong balance sheet and free cash flow5 generation





Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 6, 2021 – 7:00am) – EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totalled Euro 4,060 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (+14.3% at constant exchange rates1). Consolidated revenue grew by 1.9% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2019.

“EssilorLuxottica had a strong start to the year. While the pandemic continued to put up a fight, we fought harder, delivering significant revenue growth that surpassed pre-pandemic levels and met the structural need for good vision. Our passionate employees were not deterred by the adversity - they remained agile and focused on improving the unique journey taken by our customers and consumers.

In the first quarter, we successfully capitalized on the rebound in the US and China, while leveraging our brands, product innovation, distribution and digitalization everywhere in the world.

Our integration gained further momentum and we made good progress in several areas, while continuing to make new bolt-on acquisitions. Our sustainability, social impact and inclusive business agendas remained at the heart of our mission and business model.

The position we’re in today gives us greater confidence in our ability to outperform the industry.” said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

