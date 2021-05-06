Air France-KLM First Quarter 2021 results

Roissy Cdg Cedex, FRANCE

   6 May 2021

First Quarter 2021
Operating Result at -1.2 billion euros, EBITDA at -0.6 billion euros
Travel restrictions still impacting the Group’s activity

Over the first three months of the year, the Group continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions as the whole industry:

  • Revenue at 2.2 billion euros, down 57% compared to last year
  • EBITDA loss at -0.6 billion euros, mitigated due to strict cost control and national partial activity schemes
  • Operating result at -1.2 billion euros, down 0.4 billion euros compared to last year
  • Net income at -1.5 billion euros, after taking interest charges into account
  • Net debt at 12.5 billion euros, up 1.5 billion compared to end of 2020
  • At 31 March 2021, the Group has 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal
  • Early April 2021, first set of balance sheet strengthening measures successfully executed resulting in an increase of €4bn equity and improved cash position by €1bn

OUTLOOK

Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates the beginning of the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.

The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. In the US, domestic demand is recovering rapidly due to the speed of the vaccination process.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.
During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.

For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers index in the range of 55% to 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.

The Air France-KLM Group continues to work to strengthen its balance sheet. Additional measures of equity and quasi-equity instruments are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity.

Air France-KLM Group

 		First Quarter
2021Change1
Passengers (thousands)4,819-73.4%
Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts) 2.90-48.8%
Operating result (€m)-1,179-364
Net income – Group part (€m)-1,481+320
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)-1,344-519
Net debt at end of period (€m)³12,5531,504

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc, met on May 5, 2021 to approve the financial statements for the First quarter 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“A year into the COVID crisis, lockdown measures and travel restrictions in our home markets and around the world continue to strongly impact the Group’s activity. In this ever-challenging environment, the Group has nevertheless shown its resilience, maintaining a strict control of its capacity and costs” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France – KLM. “The success of the first set of capital-strengthening measures completed in April, allows us to look forward to the summer season with greater confidence, hoping that the progress of the vaccination roll-out worldwide and the implementation of travel passes will allow borders to reopen and traffic to recover. In the meantime, we have accelerated the implementation of our transformation plan to build a solid post-crisis model. This includes the execution of our voluntary departure plans, which are progressing as expected. In the coming months, we will continue our strict cost control approach while reinforcing our sustainability commitments, in line with our ambitious environmental roadmap."

Business review

Network: Passenger traffic still suffering from travel restrictions, partly compensated by strong Cargo performance

Network

 		First Quarter
2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)1,858-56.6%-55.5%
Scheduled revenues (€m)1,712-57.9%-56.8%
Operating result (€m)-1,060-331-349

  

First quarter 2021 revenues decreased by 55.5% at constant currency to 1.9 billion euros. The operating result amounted to -1.1 billion euros, a 350 million euros decrease at constant currency compared to last year. Ongoing focus on cash flow by continuing the deferral of payments, cost savings measures, negotiations with suppliers on payment terms, staff reductions and partial activity schemes.

Passenger network: Recovery in Q1 hampered by tough travel restrictions worldwide, with North America, Latin America and Asia as the most impacted areas

 First Quarter
Passenger network2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Passengers (thousands)4,467-71.7% 
Capacity (ASK m)33,586-46.2% 
Traffic (RPK m) 13,433-73.1% 
Load factor 40.0%-39.9 pt 
Total passenger revenues (€m)1,019-73.3%-72.7%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)965-73.7%-73.1%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 2.87-51.2%-49.9%

Last year March the Group was already heavily impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The passenger network activity in the First quarter was reduced at 54% of last year’s level while the number of passengers decreased by 72%. Compared with the First quarter of 2019 the Available Seat Kilometers were at index 48%. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and strong Cargo business the passenger network activity level was above the estimated capacity level guided during the Fourth quarter 2020 results presentation and the Group operated more capacity than their competitors.

During the First quarter, the Group added two Embraer 195 E2 to the fleet and welcomed as well one Airbus 350-900 and two Boeing 777-300. With these investments the Group continue to build an efficient fleet and shows its sustainable commitment.

Cargo: Strong performance, with continuation of capacity shortage

 First Quarter
Cargo business2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Tons (thousands)268+10.4% 
Capacity (ATK m)2,688-15.8% 
Traffic (RTK m) 2,074+13.2% 
Load factor 77.2%+19.7 pt 
Total Cargo revenues (€m)839+80.0%+87.5%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)748+87.5%+95.2%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 27.84+122.7%+131.7%

Limited air cargo capacity together with high demand resulted in the First quarter again in a high loadfactor and high yield in the cargo industry. Despite a reduction in capacity of -15.8%, primarily driven by the reduction in belly capacity of passenger aircraft, the Group was able to increase the transported Tons and showed unit revenue per ATK up 131.7% against constant currency versus last year.

Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccin transportation, Air France-KLM Cargo has transported millions Covid-19 vaccines to more than 30 destinations worldwide. During the coming months the Group estimates a steady increase in the number of vaccine shipments.

Transavia: Operating result –120 million euros as impacted by Covid-19 crisis

 First Quarter
Transavia2021Change
Passengers (thousands)352-85.0%
Capacity (ASK m)1,012-79.3%
Traffic (RPK m) 583-86.9%
Load factor 57.6%-33.5 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)37-84.8%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 3.68-21.6%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)15.56+144.3%
Operating result (€m)-120-38

The First quarter operating result ended -38 million euros lower compared to last year at an operational loss of -120 million euros, as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis with strict border restrictions in Europe and North Africa.

First quarter activity level was only around 20% of last year’s production, with a unit revenue down -21.6% compared to 2020. Load factor at 57.6% was impacted by travel restrictions imposed. The production level of Transavia France was slightly higher at and index of 26 compared to 2020, thanks to the start of domestic routes.

Transavia plan to grow is still valid, well positioned to capture the leisure traffic recovery foreseen in the coming months towards the end of the summer, being a major opportunity for the Group’s competitiveness gain. The adding of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft to Transavia France fleet in the first quarter is part of this plan.
Maintenance: Operating result stabilizing

 First Quarter
Maintenance2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Total revenues (€m)622-45.3% 
Third-party revenues (€m)259-47.5%-40.3%
Operating result (€m)-8-59
Operating margin (%)-1.3%-0.9 pt+0.4 pt

The First quarter operating result stood at -8 million euros, a decrease of 5 million euros, against a constant currency an increase of 9 million euros.

During the First quarter 2021, third-party revenues declined by 47.5%. This decrease is explained not only by the COVID crisis starting mid-March 2020, but also by the work made by the Maintenance business to reduce the airlines costs for example through use of greentime to avoid engine shop visits as much as possible. Despite this drop in external revenues the operating margin stabilized versus the First quarter 2020.
Salary cost decreased thanks to partial activity schemes and a sharp drop in other cost was visibile during the First quarter versus Last year due to a reduced number of shop visits of Air France-KLM Group airlines.  

Air France-KLM Group: EBITDA decreased by €0.6bn while revenues down €2.9bn in Q1

 First Quarter
 2021ChangeChange
constant currency
Capacity (ASK m)34,598-48.6% 
Traffic (RPK m)14,015-74.2% 
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)           3.45 -40.5%-39.0%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)           5.06 -20.8%-18.8%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel          8.47 +11.4%+20.7%
Revenues (€m)2,161-56.9%-55.5%
EBITDA (€m)-627-566-566
Operating result (€m)-1,179-364-366
Operating margin (%)-54.6%-38.3 pt-37.8 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)-1,481+320 

In the First quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of -627 million euros, down by 566 million euros compared to last year.

Net income amounted to -1.5 billion euros in the First quarter 2021, an increase of 320 million euros compared to last year. The net income result is mainly driven by the operational result and the cost of financial debt.
The net income of the first quarter 2020 included Covid-19 related over hedging -455 million euros, release of deferred tax assets -173 million euros and impairment of Boeing 747 aircraft -21 million euros.

The First quarter 2021 unit cost increased by 20.7%, primarily caused by Covid-19 related capacity reductions

Group net employee costs were down 39% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year, supported by staff reductions and partial activity schemes. The average number of FTEs (Full Time Equivalent) stood at 76,500 in March 2021, down 400 FTE compared to December 2020.

Working capital slightly negative, net debt increased by €1.5bn

 First quarter
In € million2021Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)-745-574
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)-45-36
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)-92-554
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)-882-1,164
Net investments* (€m)-246+612
Operating free cash flow (€m)-1,128-552
Repayment of lease debt-216+33
Adjusted operating free cash flow**-1,344-519

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated adjusted operating free cash flow in First quarter 2021 of -1.3 billion euros, a decrease of 519 million euros compared to last year. Mainly explained by a net cash flow from operating activities decline of 1.2 billion euros, partly offset by a reduction in net investments of 612 million euros.

Deferred state tax liabilities and employee related liabilities in combination with continuing focus on working capital management the Group was able to mitigate the negative change in working capital to -92 million euros in the first quarter.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Air France, KLM and Transavia proceeded 2.8 billion euros of refunds to customers, of which 550 million euros during the First quarter 2021.

In € million31 Mar 202131 Dec 2020
Net debt 12,55311,049
EBITDA trailing 12 months-2,255-1,689
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 monthsnana

Air France and KLM continued to be negatively impacted by travel restrictions

 First Quarter
 2021Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)-840-304
Operating margin (%)-62.6%-44.9 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)-337-61
Operating margin (%)-36.2%-23.3 pt

OUTLOOK

Due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place, the Group anticipates a difficult start of the Second quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented.

The key to reduce travel restrictions and reopen borders is a rapid roll-out of wide-scale vaccination. The vaccination pace in Europe is slower than in the US where the domestic demand recovers quickly thanks to the high speed vaccination process.

In this context the Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.
During the second half of the second quarter the Group will progressively ramp up capacity given the vaccination deployment in Europe.

For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers between index 55% and 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.

At 31 March 2021, the Group has a 8.5 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal. This level can be considered comfortable, given the expected recovery in the summer, despite the cash requirements for 2021 which include:

  • Q2 2021 EBITDA expected to be in the same range as EBITDA Q1 2021
  • Capex spending inferior at 2.0 billion euros in 2021, but largely funded for fleet investments
  • Restructuring cash out at 0.5 billion euros in 2021, part of which is financed by the associated reduction in the wage bill

A first set of capital strengthening measures was successfully executed in April and resulted in an increase in equity of 4 billion euros and cash of 1 billion euros.

The Air France-KLM group continues to work on strengthening its balance sheet. Additional equity and quasi-equity measures are currently under consideration. Extraordinary resolutions will be presented at the next Annual General Meeting, aiming to give the Board of Directors great flexibility to restore equity and initiate the gradual refinancing of state aid and restore leverage ratio.

Income Statement

 First quarter
€m20212020Change
Sales2,1615,020-56.9%
Other revenues00nm
Revenues2,1615,020-56.9%
Aircraft fuel-463-1,185-60.9%
Chartering costs-69-89-22.5%
Landing fees and en route charges-215-387-44.4%
Catering-58-164-64.6%
Handling charges and other operating costs-191-359-46.8%
Aircraft maintenance costs-345-614-43.8%
Commercial and distribution costs-59-194-69.6%
Other external expenses -298-404-26.2%
Salaries and related costs-1,166-1,916-39.1%
Taxes other than income taxes-41-56-26.8%
Other income and expenses117287-59.2%
EBITDA-627-61+927.9%
Amortization, depreciation and provisions-552-754-26.8%
Income from current operations-1,179-815+44.7%
Sales of aircraft equipment-3-1+200.0%
Other non-current income and expenses-4-45-91.1%
Income from operating activities-1,186-861+37.8%
Cost of financial debt-189-102+85.3%
Income from cash and cash equivalent17-85.7%
Net cost of financial debt-188-95+98.3%
Other financial income and expenses-90-666-86.5%
Income before tax-1,464-1,622-9.7%
Income taxes-11-173-93.6%
Net income of consolidated companies-1,475-1,795-17.8%
Share of profits (losses) of associates-7-8-12.5%
Net income for the period-1,482-1,803-17.8%
Minority interest-1-2-50%
Net income for the period – Group part-1,481-1,801-17.8%

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets31 Mar 2021

 		31 Dec 2020

 
In million euros
Goodwill221215
Intangible assets1,2591,230
Flight equipment10,80011,031
Other property, plant and equipment1,4761,548
Right-of-use assets4,7954,678
Investments in equity associates223230
Derivatives assets long term10192
Pension assets551211
Other financial assets808795
Deferred tax assets257282
Other non-current assets34
Total non-current assets20,49420,316
Other short-term financial assets615607
Derivatives assets short term262160
Inventories529543
Trade receivables1,3401,248
Other current assets1,017914
Cash and cash equivalents5,0596,423
Total current assets8,8229,895
Total assets29,31630,211
   
Liabilities and equity31 Mar 2021

 		31 Dec 2020

 
In million euros
Issued capital429429
Additional paid-in capital4,1394,139
Treasury shares-25-25
Perpetual00
Reserves and retained earnings-11,045-9,970
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM-6,502-5,427
Non-controlling interests99
Total Equity-6,493-5,418
Pension provisions2,1052,147
Other provisions3,7803,670
Long-term debt14,23814,171
Lease financial debt2,5992,425
Derivatives liabilities long term56122
Deferred tax liabilities13622
Other non-current liabilities1,7601,294
Total non-current liabilities24,67423,851
Provisions1,3421,337
Current portion of long-term debt1,3251,318
Current portion of lease financial debt831839
Derivatives liabilities short term92363
Trade payables1,3721,435
Deferred revenue on ticket sales2,2332,394
Frequent flyer programs917916
Other current liabilities3,0193,175
Bank overdrafts41
Total current liabilities11,13511,778
Total equity and liabilities29,31630,211

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st Jan until 31 March 2021

€m31 Mar 202131 Mar 2020
Net income from continuing operations-1,482-1,803
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions553754
Financial provisions2751
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets31
Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates00
Derivatives – non monetary result-41432
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net125142
Impairment821
Other non-monetary items348
Share of (profits) losses of associates78
Deferred taxes7166
Financial Capacity-790-180
(Increase) / decrease in inventories822
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables-72596
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables-85-309
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales-153179
Change in other receivables and payables210-26
Change in working capital requirements-92462
Net cash flow from operating activities-882282
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-466-869
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets22011
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities0356
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities-4-1
Dividends received00
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months10
Net cash flow used in investing activities-249-503
Increase of equity due to new convertible bond00
Perpetual (including premium)00
Issuance of debt3022,710
Repayment on financial debt-331-588
Payments on lease debt-216-249
Decrease (increase ) in loans, net2-3
Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid00
Net cash flow from financing activities-2431,870
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts7-3
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts-1,3671,646
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period6,4223,711
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period5,0555,357
Change in treasury of discontinued operations00

Return on capital employed (ROCE)31

In million euros31 Mar 202131 Dec 202030 Sep 202030 June 202031 Mar 202031 Dec 201930 Sep 201930 June 2019
Goodwill and intangible assets1,4791,4451,4701,5001,5641,5221,4811,465
Flight equipment10,80011,03111,00910,91911,46511,33410,82910,747
Other property, plant and equipment1,4761,5481,5351,5511,5791,5801,5541,530
Right of use assets4,7954,6784,7894,9385,1195,1735,3005,470
Investments in equity associates223230224267299307310305
Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits146146135133142140131125
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring-4,083-3,922-4,001-4,130-4,190-4,058-4,101-3,888
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives-6,410-6,505-6,894-6,779-6,650-6,310-6,285-6,957
Capital employed8,4268,6518,2678,3999,3289,6889,2198,797
Average capital employed (A)8,4369,258
Adjusted results from current operations-4,913612
- Dividends received0-2
- Share of profits (losses) of associates-5612
- Normative income tax1,472-155
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)-3,497467
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)-41.5%5.0%

Net debt

 Balance sheet at
€m31 Mar 202131 Dec 2020
Financial debt15,46115,388
Repo on triple A bonds-83-84
Lease debt3,3473,184
Currency hedge on financial debt1527
Accrued interest-174-107
Gross financial debt (A)18,56618,408
Cash and cash equivalents5,0596,423
Marketable securities215193
Cash securities286309
Bonds AAA540518
Bank overdrafts-4-1
Others01
Repo on triple A bonds-83-84
Net cash (B)6,0137,359
Net debt (A) – (B)12,55311,049

Adjusted operating free cash flow

 First quarter
€m20212020
Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations-882282
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets-466-869
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 22011
Operating free cash flow-1,128-576
Payments on lease debt-216-249
Adjusted operating free cash flow-1,344-825

Operating cash burn

 

 

 		First quarter
 20212020
EBITDA - 627             -61
Provisions (CO2 and other)                  42                   6
Correction of spare parts inventory                     1 1
Addition to pension provisions                 75                 77
Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)               -43 -48
Payment linked with shares0                      -2
Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronauticals)                   -39                   -2
Dividend received0                     0
Income from operation activities - cash impact           -591             -29
Restructuring costs -45 -9
Other non-current income and expenses                    0                     -1
Cost of financial debt -168 -95
Financial income -4 2
Realized foreign exchange gain/loss                     27 -7
Termination of trading hedges - cash                -6                     -11
Current income tax                   -3 -7
Other financial charges & expenses - cash0 -23
Other elements                     0                     0
   
Financial capacity -790             -180

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

 First quarter
 20212020
Revenues (in €m)2,1615,020
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-1,179815
Total operating expense (in €m)3,3415,835
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)-55-140
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)-91-67
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)-260-493
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)0-13
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)-7-7
Net cost (in €m)2,9295,114
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*34,59867,295
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)8.477.60
Gross change 11.4%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -110
Change at constant currency 13.8%
Fuel price effect (in €m) adjusted for 2019 capacity -286
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)8.477.01
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis +20.7%

* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results
Air France Group

 First quarter
 2021Change
Revenue (in €m)1,341-55.5%
EBITDA (in €m)-512-445
Operating result (en m€)-840-304
Operating margin (%)-62.6%-44.9 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)-622-497
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin-46.4%-42.2 pt


KLM Group

 

 		First quarter
 2021Change
Revenue (in €m)930-56.6%
EBITDA (in €m)-111-122
Operating result (en m€)-337-61
Operating margin (%)-36.2%-23.3 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)-113-98
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin-12.2%-11.5 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 March 2021

Aircraft typeAF
(incl. HOP)		KL
(incl. KLC & MP)		TransaviaOwnedFinance leaseOperating leaseTotalIn operationChange / 31/12/20
B747-400 1 1  1  
B777-3004316 20172259592
B777-2002315 26 123836-4
B787-91013 56122323 
B787-10 6 33 65 
A380-8009  2349  
A350-9007  151771
A340-300         
A330-300 5   555 
A330-200158 11 122321 
Total Long-Haul107640693468171156-1
B737-900 5 5  55 
B737-800 31832910751141148
B737-700 15534132017-3
A32120  11 92020 
A32044  44364444 
A31932  13 193231-2
A31818  8 101818 
Total Medium-Haul114518873181622532493
ATR72-600         
ATR72-500         
ATR42-500         
Canadair Jet 100014  14  1414 
Canadair Jet 7008  8  88-1
Embraer 195 E2 2   2222
Embraer 1901732 1110284949 
Embraer 175 17 314 1717 
Embraer 17015  10 51515 
Embraer 14513  13  13  
Total Regional675105924351181051
B747-400ERF 3 3  33 
B747-400BCF 1 1  11 
B777-F2  2  22 
Total Cargo240600660
          
Total29017088207762655485163

  

FIRST QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

  Q1 
Total Passenger network*20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,46715,766(71.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)13,43349,854(73.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)33,58862,425(46.2%)
Load factor (%)40.0%79.9%(39.9)
    
Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,5695,517(71.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)10,96541,492(73.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)29,32951,229(42.8%)
Load factor (%)37.4%81.0%(43.6)
    
North America   
Passengers carried (‘000s)2741,483(81.5%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,03110,580(80.8%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)7,06513,317(46.9%)
Load factor (%)28.7%79.4%(50.7)
    
Latin America   
Passengers carried (‘000s)195831(76.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,8647,824(76.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,2939,304(43.1%)
Load factor (%)35.2%84.1%(48.9)
    
Asia / Pacific   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1601,113(85.6%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,3329,622(86.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)6,07812,110(49.8%)
Load factor (%)21.9%79.5%(57.5)
    
Africa / Middle East   
Passengers carried (‘000s)5311,188(55.3%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,7826,881(59.6%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,9678,663(31.1%)
Load factor (%)46.6%79.4%(32.8)
    
Caribbean / Indian Ocean   
Passengers carried (‘000s)408902(54.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,9576,586(55.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)4,9267,836(37.1%)
Load factor (%)60.0%84.0%(24.0)
    
Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)2,89910,248(71.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)2,4678,362(70.5%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)4,26011,195(62.0%)
Load factor (%)57.9%74.7%(16.8)

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity        

  Q1 
Transavia20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)3522,349(85.0%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)5834,456(86.9%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)1,0114,892(79.3%)
Load factor (%)57.6%91.1%(33.5)

Total group passenger activity**

  Q1 
Total group**20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)4,81918,115(73.4%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)14,01554,310(74.2%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)34,60067,317(48.6%)
Load factor (%)40.5%80.7%(40.2)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

  Q1 
Total Group20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)2,0731,83513.0%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)2,6883,198(16.0%)
Load factor (%)77.1%57.4%19.8


Air France activity

  Q1 
Total Passenger network activity20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)3,0469,490(67.9%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)8,56929,200(70.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)16,41736,704(55.3%)
Load factor (%)52.2%79.6%(27.4)


Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,0483,285(68.1%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,99424,177(71.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)13,91829,913(53.5%)
Load factor (%)50.3%80.8%(30.6)


Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,9976,205(67.8%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)1,5755,024(68.7%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)2,5006,792(63.2%)
Load factor (%)63.0%74.0%(11.0)


  Q1 
Cargo activity20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)90581710.7%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,3331,627(18.1%)
Load factor (%)67.9%50.2%17.7

KLM activity

  Q1 
Total Passenger network activity20212020Variation
Passengers carried (‘000s)1,4226,276(77.3%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,86320,654(76.5%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)17,17125,720(33.2%)
Load factor (%)28.3%80.3%(52.0)


Long-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)5202,232(76.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)3,97117,315(77.1%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)15,41121,316(27.7%)
Load factor (%)25.8%81.2%(55.5)


Short and Medium-haul   
Passengers carried (‘000s)9014,043(77.7%)
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)8933,339(73.3%)
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)1,7604,404(60.0%)
Load factor (%)50.7%75.8%(25.1)


  Q1 
Cargo activity20212020Variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)1,1681,01714.8%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,3551,571(13.8%)
Load factor (%)86.2%64.8%21.4


1 The first quarter of 2020 was impacted by Covid-19, particularly in March
2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency
³ Change versus 31 December 2020

1 The definition of ROCE has been revised to take into account the seasonal effects of the activity.

