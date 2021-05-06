Bayport Management Limited Appointment of Board Chairperson



APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRPERSON



The Board of Bayport Management Ltd (“BML” or the “Company”) wishes to apprise its shareholders and the general public that Nicholas



Haag has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the Company, from April 2021.



Mr. Haag has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2016. Mr. Haag has had a 30- year career in the



finance industry with various institutions including Barclays, ABN AMRO and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Most recently, Mr. Haag was a



member of the Boards of TBC Bank Group PLC and Citadele Bank Group. Mr. Haag holds a First-Class Honours Degree from the University



of Oxford.



By order of the Board



6 May 2021



For additional information, please contact:



David Rajak



Investor Relations Executive



(investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300)



