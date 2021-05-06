Bayport Management Limited Appointment of Board Chairperson

APPOINTMENT OF BOARD CHAIRPERSON

The Board of Bayport Management Ltd (“BML” or the “Company”) wishes to apprise its shareholders and the general public that Nicholas

Haag has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of the Company, from April 2021.

Mr. Haag has served as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 2016. Mr. Haag has had a 30- year career in the

finance industry with various institutions including Barclays, ABN AMRO and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Most recently, Mr. Haag was a

member of the Boards of TBC Bank Group PLC and Citadele Bank Group. Mr. Haag holds a First-Class Honours Degree from the University

of Oxford.

By order of the Board

6 May 2021

For additional information, please contact:

David Rajak

Investor Relations Executive

(investor@bayportfinance.com / +27 11 236 7300)

This information is information that Bayport Management Ltd is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was

submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 am CET on 6 May, 2021.

DTOS Ltd

Company Secretary

