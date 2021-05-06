No. 12 2021 Distribution of extraordinary dividend of DKK 15.00 per share

English Danish

The Board of Directors has assessed the company’s capital structure and decided to use the authority granted by the latest annual general meeting to distribute an extraordinary dividend.

An extraordinary dividend of DKK 15.00 per share of DKK 100, totalling DKK 110m will be distributed. This was made possible partly because of the upwards revised EBITDA guidance for 2021 and partly as a result of the divestment of BIMobject in October 2020.

The distribution of dividend will take place on 17 May 2021.



Contacts

Chairman Jens Borum - tel. +45 79 30 00 00

IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11

