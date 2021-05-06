Fnac Darty: Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting of May 27, 2021, which will be held behind closed doors and conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the combined general meeting of May 27, 2021, which will be held behind closed doors

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the meeting

The shareholders of the Company are hereby informed that, due to the current context of the coronavirus epidemic, the administrative measures limiting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for health reasons, which prevent the physical presence at the meeting of its members in force on the date of publication of the prior notice in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices), and in accordance with the provisions made following the issue of French Decree No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as extended and amended, and French Decree No. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended and amended, the combined general meeting will be held without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 4:30 pm (Paris time).

The general meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website www.fnacdarty.com.

Due to the technical impossibility of identifying shareholders during the meeting, it is specified that shareholders will not be able to vote live.

As the general meeting is to be held behind closed doors, no admission card will be issued. Shareholders are invited to vote remotely, either by casting a postal vote or using the online voting platform.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Monday, May 24, 2021 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 (Paris Time). It is specified that votes made by proxy must reach the Company no later than the fourth day preceding the date of the general meeting, i.e. on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Shareholders must submit their voting instructions no later than four days before the meeting, i.e., by May 23, 2021.

The documents and information related to this general meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force. Documents and information provided for by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on the website of Group (www.fnacdarty.com section Investors / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 27th 2021 Combined General Meetings), no later than the twenty first day preceding the meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the meeting, request from the Company to receive the documents referred to in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;





All shareholders can make a request to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com to receive by e-mail the documents referred to in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code as from the date of the meeting notice.





Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the general meeting. Any questions should be submitted, (preferably by email to actionnaires@fnacdarty.com or by registered letter with confirmation of receipt sent to the Company’s registered office), no later than the second business day before the date of the general meeting, namely Tuesday, May 25, 2021 included. They must be accompanied by a certificate of registration.

In order to maintain a continuous and open dialogue at the general meeting held behind closed doors, shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit their questions online during the meeting via the live broadcast platform available through Fnac Darty’s website. These questions will be read out loud and answered live during the general meeting. Questions will be processed during the time allotted for questions and answers and may be selected. If there are multiple questions on the same topic, they may be grouped together.

Finally, the scrutineers of the meeting will be appointed in accordance with the applicable regulations: in this context, these functions will be proposed to shareholders from among the ten shareholders with the largest number of voting rights of which the company is aware on the date of convening the meeting. The identity and capacity of the persons appointed will be published in accordance with the regulations.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices) dated April 16, 2021 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO and in a journal of legal notice on May 10, 2021. These notices will be available on the Group's website (www.fnacdarty.com section Investors / Shareholders / Documents relating to the General Meetings / May, 27th 2021 Combined General Meetings).

